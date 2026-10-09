Andreas creates Kosuke vs Germany YouTube travel series

Andreas, a project manager and 90s kid, turned a chance encounter at a Japanese bus stop into “Kosuke vs. Germany,” a 21-part YouTube travel series. The show logged roughly 56 million views between December and July, driven by point-of-view filming, interactive gaming elements, and community crowdfunding.

From a Bushaltestelle Meeting to a Crowdfunded German Itinerary

The project started three years ago during an Asian excursion. Andreas, carrying a camera around his neck, crossed paths with Kosuke at a bus stop. Kosuke shared a lifelong ambition to travel to Germany and stand before Neuschwanstein Castle. When Andreas uploaded a short clip of the interaction to TikTok, viewer response scaled rapidly, reaching roughly 50,000 views and prompting inquiries about financial contributions.

Andreas launched a funding campaign, initially questioning its viability. Within three days, 179 donors contributed a total of 3,195 euros—surpassing the initial 2,000-euro milestone. Andreas returned to Japan to surprise Kosuke with the funds, capturing the reaction on camera. When Kosuke subsequently asked Andreas to accompany him, planning for the joint journey began.

Serial Storytelling and Interactive Gaming Elements

Armed with an action-cam, Andreas documented their travels across Berlin, German Volksfests, and historic landmarks. Because many destinations were unfamiliar to Andreas as well, he integrated gameplay mechanics into the itinerary. Utilizing custom-designed playing cards, Kosuke navigated locations while retaining memories through interactive elements designed to engage the audience.

As dwdl.de reported, Andreas handled the entire production lifecycle independently. His workload covered pre-production, card design, video editing, thumbnail creation, sound selection, trailers, copywriting, and voiceovers. Influenced by Japanese anime series watched on RTLzwei during his youth, Andreas incorporated serial structures, specific intros, musical cues, chapter breaks, and animated visual motifs.

Platform Reach and Future Media Strategies

The resulting 21-part Point-of-View series generated substantial engagement across social platforms. Between December and July, the format accumulated approximately 56 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, with TikTok accounting for roughly 30 million of those impressions.

Despite the high view counts, monetization was not the primary driver. Andreas maintained that the project functioned as a passion project centered on authentic storytelling rather than revenue generation. Looking ahead, he has drafted concepts spanning the next two to three years, intending to expand his digital footprint through serial formats rather than conventional standalone YouTube clips. While acknowledging that visible creators often accelerate audience recognition, Andreas plans to keep his own face out of upcoming projects, maintaining the focus on human-centric narratives driven by other participants.