The counteroffensive successfully broke the northern arm of a deep Russian pincer movement aimed at capturing the strategic logistics hub of Slovyansk.

Decoding the Military Strategy and Frontline Logistics

The offensive relied on a deep pincer maneuver designed to close around the “fortress belt” defending the Ukrainian-held sector of the Donbass. Russian units advanced from Lyman in the north and Dobropillia in the southwest, intending to converge near Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region. Such an encirclement would have brought Moscow closer to occupying the entire Donetsk region and provided a visible political success to justify the mounting costs of the conflict to Russian society.

The counteroffensive on the Lyman axis, designated Operation Vivaldi, dismantled the northern arm of this envelopment. Ukrainian units pushed forward along the Ridkodub–Nove–Novomykhailivka line in the north and the Yarova–Drobysheve–Stavky line in the south. These movements neutralized the Russian wedge threatening Slovyansk from the northeast and forced opposing forces onto the defensive.

Ground Gains and Casualty Discrepancies

Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade, reported that the initial three phases of the operation liberated 176 square kilometers of territory during mid to late September. On October 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited a range of 125 to 140 square kilometers freed, noting a marked increase in Russian casualties over the preceding two to three months. The ISW suggested that the operation may have yielded even greater territorial gains than official figures from Kyiv indicate.

The collapse of the northern pincer forced Moscow to abandon its direct approach toward Slovyansk and surrender positions threatening the northern access points of the defense belt. Ukrainian control over the Lyman sector continues to safeguard vital supply lines, prompting the redeployment of Russian units from other front sectors to reinforce the northern line. Meanwhile, the southern advance from the Pokrowsk–Dobropillia area now stands isolated against heavily defended targets.

Operational Sector Reported Russian Claims Verified ISW Assessment Donetsk Region Control 89% controlled (per Valdai Club statements) Maximum 81% controlled September Territorial Shift +1,301 sq km gained (Russian state media) -175.18 sq km net withdrawal for Russia Lyman Counteroffensive Impact Maintained northern wedge 176 sq km liberated (3rd Assault Brigade data)

Contrasting Assessments of Territorial Control

The ISW directly contested claims disseminated in Russian state-aligned media asserting that Russian forces captured an additional 1,301 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in September alone—roughly two and a half times the rate of prior months. Using geolocated photo and video footage, satellite imagery, and visually confirmed data, the institute calculated that Russian forces were pushed back from at least 80 square kilometers during that timeframe.

Accounting for temporary incursions and subsequent withdrawals, the ISW determined that Russian forces yielded a net 175.18 square kilometers in September. Addressing remarks made by Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Club regarding Russian control over 89 percent of the Donetsk region, the ISW estimated the actual figure at no higher than 81 percent. The institute characterized the official Russian battlefield figures as divorced from reality, pointing to a systemic reporting discrepancy within the Russian military command structure.

References

Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Office of the President of Ukraine.

3rd Assault Brigade, Armed Forces of Ukraine.