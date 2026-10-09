Nature & People First offered $10,000 to Navajo nonprofit

On the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, a renewable energy developer offered a local environmental nonprofit $10,000 to drop its opposition to a proposed project. The organization, To Nizhoni Ani, declined the payment, after which project allies pressured the group’s financial donors.

Black Mesa Energy Development Faces Tribal Resistance

Denis Payre, of Nature & People First, offered $10,000 to To Nizhoni Ani, which Nicole Horseherder stated was viewed as an attempt to remove a significant hurdle for the project.

The Biden administration previously denied three of Payre’s project proposals following formal opposition from the Navajo Nation government.

Following the declined payment, an energy industry group leader and a local political official contacted the nonprofit’s donors to encourage them to withdraw financial support.

The Mechanics of the Proposed Pumped-Storage Facility

The renewable energy initiative proposed by Denis Payre’s company, Nature & People First, targets the sandstone formations of Black Mesa on the Navajo Nation. The project design involves building a series of reservoirs. Solar panels would power pumps to push water uphill into these storage basins. When solar output drops, the stored water would be released downward through turbines to generate electricity, functioning essentially as a giant battery.

Denis Payre argued that the installation would stabilize the grid, integrate more solar, and avoid deadly blackouts. Projections provided by the developer claimed the construction phase would create approximately 1,000 jobs over four years. Local residents and environmental advocates pointed to the alteration of the landscape. Raymond Peaches, who feeds his cattle in a corral, questioned the destruction of millions and millions of years of formation for money.

Project Component Developer Proposal (Nature & People First) Opposing Stakeholder Position (To Nizhoni Ani) Technology Solar-powered pumped-storage reservoirs Threat to sandstone formations on Black Mesa Economic Impact 1,000 jobs over four years during construction Disruption of local land Regulatory Status Requires Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permits Opposition from tribal government and local nonprofits

Financial and Political Pressure Points on Tribal Nonprofits

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permits are required for projects of this scale. After To Nizhoni Ani rejected the $10,000 offer—which Payre characterized as an acknowledgment of input for building cooperation—the dynamic shifted toward external financial pressure. The head of an energy industry group that Payre’s company is part of, alongside a local political leader, reached out directly to the nonprofit’s donors.

Nicole Horseherder noted that managing this external pressure consumed eight months of her organization’s operational capacity, diverting attention from other work. Heather Tanana, a water law professor at the University of Denver and a Navajo citizen, observed that while developers frequently offer communities cash for support, targeting individual funders crosses a boundary. Tanana noted that these tactics reflect a long-standing pattern of outsiders attempting to impose their will on the Navajo people.

Regulatory Horizons and Upcoming Tribal Elections

The Navajo Nation will elect a new president in November, and Denis Payre indicated an intent to try to convince that president to drop opposition to his plans. At the federal level, the Trump administration is trying to roll back a federal policy requiring tribal consent for hydropower projects.

As federal oversight rules evolve, the balance of power between outside energy developers and tribal sovereignty remains contested. Developers continue to seek pathways around local opposition across Indian country.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.