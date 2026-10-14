Trump Pardons Alaska Diesel Mechanics Onstage During Rally

The Tuesday night event at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center featured the pardons for Zachary Czubak and Patrick Fleming, co-owners of the Anchorage vehicle repair shop Arm Rippin Toys. Trump also referenced an earlier pardon for Mackenzie “Mac” Spurlock, a Wasilla diesel shop owner, stating, I’m giving each one of the three an unconditional pardon and adding, I am setting them all free. Before Trump spoke, Dunleavy called him probably the best friend…ever in the history of the state, and Trump acknowledged the long journey to Alaska, telling the crowd there was no chance he would cancel the visit and noting, You think I’d ever cancel? I don’t cancel for Alaska.

According to the Justice Department, Czubak and Fleming admitted guilt in 2022 to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. Federal prosecutors stated that the mechanics removed federally mandated emissions-control equipment and tampered with tracking devices on at least 37 diesel vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020, collecting roughly $100,000 in the process.

Defending the men from the podium, Trump argued that their prosecutions were unfair and that their modifications were necessary to keep trucks operating in Alaska’s extreme cold, and shared candidly the privilege of the presidential pardon power with the crowd, stating, What an honor. I love doing this stuff.

Energy Announcements and Political Endorsements in Wasilla

The pardons served as a backdrop for a series of major energy announcements and political endorsements aimed at bolstering Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

Photo: newsweek.com

The visit was structured to shore up the reelection campaign of Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who faces a challenge from Democrat Mary Peltola, a former congresswoman. Sullivan, a retired teacher, and alleged that Democrats had put him forward to confuse voters. What’re we gonna do? Keep the Senate and build the line. Think of it: You have three Republicans against one Democrat. Wilson finished as the top Republican in Alaska’s August primary. Trump simultaneously criticized the state’s ranked-choice voting system as a phony rigged deal, noting, So, Bernadette, good luck. It ain’t gonna be easy.

Photo: foxnews.com

As White House aide Natalie Harp brought the clemency paperwork to the stage during his nearly 90-minute speech, Trump used the moment to criticize former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen before signing the documents himself, stating, So I’m going to sign this now, something that Joe Biden would be unable to do because he was unable to sign his signature. One of the mechanics addressed the crowd from the stage, describing the personal impact of the prosecution, saying, It really did destroy us. It destroyed families.