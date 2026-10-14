Carole Radziwill Discusses Ghislaine Maxwell Ties on Trip

Carole Radziwill found herself addressing her past communications with Ghislaine Maxwell during a cast trip on Erika Hammond’s private island, telling her The Real Housewives of New York City costars that her name appears in search results for Epstein files despite never knowing Jeffrey Epstein.

The Bottom Line

Carole Radziwill stated during the Tuesday, October 13 episode that she was friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s through mutual circles, but insisted they “just kind of drifted apart” and that Maxwell never mentioned Epstein.

Sai De Silva pressed Carole for details during the group trip, leading to a tense exchange where Carole questioned why the Department of Justice and the FBI did not investigate any of the men during two administrations.

The conversation took a deeply personal turn when Carole opened up about being sexually assaulted by a college professor in her youth, prompting emotional reactions from costars like Daisy Toye.

The Private Island Confrontation Over Past Social Ties

The tension on Erika Hammond’s private island mounted when Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank joined the group outside to question Carole about her historical connection to Ghislaine Maxwell. Addressing her costars Daisy Toye and Hailey Glassman first, Carole, 63, emphasized that she never knew Jeffrey Epstein, noting that Maxwell never spoke about him during their social interactions. When Sai pressed further about whether they were close friends, Carole maintained that they were merely friendly at large New York events in the early 2000s.

“If you read the press, we were … but she was never one of my close friends,” Carole explained to the cameras in a confessional. She described Maxwell as a social climber drawn to money and power, adding, “If you lined up 10 women and said, ‘Which one was part of an international sex trafficking ring?’ It would not be her.” Jeffrey Epstein was indicted for sex trafficking minors in 2019 and died in custody that same year, while Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Clashing Perspectives on Accountability and Media Scrutiny

Sai remained unconvinced by Carole’s explanations, explaining that the broader Epstein scandal caused her physical distress as the mother of a teenage daughter. That framing triggered a sharper response from Carole, who questioned the line between public curiosity and direct accusation in her confessional. “Why are you using your daughter as a shield? And then also a sword to grill me with questions? … This is not what we should be talking about,” Carole stated.

Shifting the focus away from her own past social calendar, Carole argued that systemic failures by federal authorities deserved more attention than peripheral acquaintances. “The bigger question is why under two administrations, the Department of Justice [and] the FBI never investigated any of the men,” she noted, adding that those institutional oversights formed the real story worth discussing.

Key Individual Context in Episode Stated Position Carole Radziwill Group trip on Erika Hammond’s island Maintained casual acquaintance with Maxwell; never knew Epstein Sai De Silva Pressed Carole on friendship depth Expressed strong concern regarding the Epstein scandal Daisy Toye Present during island discussions Expressed empathy after Carole shared past assault experience

A Pivot to Personal Trauma and Cast Reactions

As the debate escalated, Carole challenged Sai by pointing out the unpredictability of human associations. “How do I know you don’t know a predator? … Maybe you just don’t know it yet. That’s my point,” she said. To illustrate her vulnerability to trusting the wrong people, Carole shared a painful memory from her college years regarding a professor who she said was celebrated but was assaulting young students.

Ghislaine Maxwell Poses With 'RHONY' Star Carole Radziwill in Resurfaced Photo – What to Know About

“It does shake me to think that I knew someone and would even, like, call her a friend, who then 20 years later, turned out to be a monster,” Carole said, noting that she thought Epstein “got what he deserved” when he was arrested. The confession visibly shifted the dynamic among the cast members. Daisy grew emotional in her confessional, expressing sympathy that Carole had to revisit such a painful personal history to defend herself against relentless questioning from Sai.