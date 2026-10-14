London’s Oldest Restaurant Rules Donated to National Trust

London’s oldest restaurant, Rules, has had its Maiden Lane home donated to the National Trust by J-P Mayhew in an £11m freehold gift. The historic Covent Garden establishment, operating since 1798, will continue trading normally under proprietor Ricky McMenemy, marking the Trust’s first acquisition of a building housing an historic restaurant that is still actively operating.

The Bottom Line

The Property Transfer: J-P Mayhew has gifted the £11 million freehold of 34-35 Maiden Lane to the National Trust, along with historic memorabilia.

J-P Mayhew has gifted the £11 million freehold of 34-35 Maiden Lane to the National Trust, along with historic memorabilia. Business Continuity: Current proprietor Ricky McMenemy, who has worked at the restaurant for 35 years, will remain as a commercial tenant with the business trading as normal.

Current proprietor Ricky McMenemy, who has worked at the restaurant for 35 years, will remain as a commercial tenant with the business trading as normal. Institutional First: The arrangement marks the first time the conservation charity has acquired a building housing an historic restaurant that is still actively operating.

Two Centuries of Dining History on Maiden Lane

As noted by The Guardian, when Thomas Rule dished out his maiden oysters to patrons on Maiden Lane in Covent Garden, George III reigned over England, John Adams served as US president, and William Pitt the Younger had recently introduced income tax to fund the Napoleonic wars.

Photo:ianVisits

The establishment built an illustrious customer roster over the generations, welcoming literary figures such as Charles Dickens and William Makepeace Thackeray while inspiring Graham Greene. Charlie Chaplin, Laurence Olivier, and Ava Gardner also frequented the venue, alongside King Edward VII. Despite surviving the Blitz, changing culinary tastes, and various redevelopment plans, the property remained vulnerable to the modern winds of change.

Fulfilling John Betjeman’s Historic Preservation Appeal

The roots of the recent donation stretch back over half a century. In 1971, a road-widening scheme threatened to demolish the restaurant. Poet and conservationist John Betjeman came to its defense at a planning meeting, arguing that the venue’s true value lay in an intangible quality that redevelopment could never recreate.

A place which has constantly been used by actors, managers and famous people, as Rules has, acquires an invisible atmosphere just as a church frequented by praying people acquires an atmosphere, Betjeman declared at the time, as noted by ianVisits. Today, the restaurant features a dedicated John Betjeman Room honoring his defense.

J-P Mayhew stated that his decision to gift the building directly answered that decades-old appeal. My gift to the National Trust is in answer to that appeal, Mayhew said, according to ianVisits. The Trust will protect this place in a way that no-one else could, safeguarding its bricks and mortar, its famous interior and its invisible atmosphere too.

Ownership Evolution and Trust Management

The ownership lineage of Rules has remained stable since its founding. Just before the Great War, founder descendant Charles Rule met Tom Bell, a Briton who owned the Alhambra restaurant in Paris, leading to a direct business swap. Ownership of the property stayed with Tom Bell’s descendants until his daughter transferred Rules to John Mayhew in 1984; Mayhew later passed restaurant operations to Ricky McMenemy while holding onto the building itself.

Photo: The Guardian

McMenemy, who has worked at Rules for 35 years, welcomed the transition as a secure foundation for the independent business. As an independent business, it gives us both the security and peace of mind that our home will be in very good hands and be protected and secure going forward, he noted, according to bbc.co.uk.

Milestone / Event Details Establishment Year Founded by Thomas Rule on Maiden Lane in 1798. The 1971 Threat Saved from demolition by John Betjeman during a road-widening scheme. Modern Ownership Shift J-P Mayhew donates the £11 million freehold to the National Trust. Operational Continuity Ricky McMenemy continues as a commercial tenant running the restaurant.

Charity Integration and Future Access

While the National Trust cares for 39 historic pubs and country house hotels such as Cliveden in Buckinghamshire, Maiden Lane represents the first building in its care to house a historic restaurant still in operation. Representatives for the charity confirmed that staff will not interfere with day-to-day hospitality operations, as commercial success remains vital for the tenant.

London's Oldest Restaurant | Private Tour of Rule’s | London | Kirby Allison

Furthermore, there will not be preferential access or prices for National Trust members, as the venue must continue to operate as a successful business. Because the layout preserves its 19th-century character complete with antique playbills, classic caricatures, and mounted antlers, the preservation group is instead looking into remote digital tours and alternative methods for people to experience the venue from a distance.