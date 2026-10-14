Houthi rebels surround Taizz amid advancing attacks

Houthi rebels have surrounded Taizz, Yemen’s third-largest city and its strategic southern gateway, advancing on multiple fronts despite heavy airstrikes and a saudi-backed coalition counteroffensive. The escalation threatens to hand the movement a long-sought prize after a decade of civil war.

For over 800 years, the Al-Qahira castle has towered over the highland metropolis. On Tuesday, that historical fortress witnessed the latest tight encirclement as rebel forces pushed toward the southern entrance of the city after securing positions near the eastern and western gates, according to local sources cited by The Telegraph.

The Siege of the Southern Gateway

Taizz has remained a fierce bastion of government resistance and a crucial frontline since Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014. That conflict began when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa, along with large swathes of the country’s north and west. Capturing Taizz would deliver a historic milestone for the movement just a week after a separate saudi-backed offensive pushed rebels away from the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait.

🇸🇦🇾🇪⚔️ TAIZZ FRONT: HOUTHI FORCES PUSH CLOSER TO THE CITYAnsarallah (Houthis) have reportedly captured and retained the villages of Al-Ahraz, Ghayl Bani Omar and Al-Ajram on the southern Taizz front.📍 Houthi forces are also advancing toward Bireen via Al-Akkad, with… pic.twitter.com/sAcghptkhS — https://x.com/WarHunter2222/status/2099586527600787696

The tightening cordon has severely disrupted daily life inside the metropolis. By Tuesday, rebel forces had cut off main roads and shelled the city center before advancing toward the southern gate and key defensive highlands, including Jabal al-Arus, known locally as the Bride Mountain, and Jabal Sabir.

Retaliatory Strikes and Escalating Regional Threats

The ground battle in Taizz coincides with a dangerous spike in cross-border missile and drone exchanges. Over the weekend, a Houthi ballistic missile struck the main airport in Riyadh, killing 13 people in the deadliest single attack since the conflict resumed its active phase.

The retaliation was swift.

Saudia Arabian warplanes subsequently launched retaliatory bombing runs targeting Sanaa’s airport and the northern province of Saada. The rebels fired answering volleys of drones and missiles toward Riyadh and Khamis Mushayt.

Weighing Strategic Leverage on the Ground

Actor Key Objective / Position Recent Action Houthi Movement Secure Taizz and consolidate highland control Surrounded city gates; threatened Saudi Aramco facilities Saudi-Led Coalition Protect Riyadh infrastructure and support loyalist forces Conducted airstrikes on Sanaa airport and Saada; ordered civilian evacuations at As-Sabaha Internationally Recognized Government Maintain southern strongholds and counter rebel infiltration Ordered security forces to crack down on Houthi espionage networks under threat of death

Political leaders within the internationally recognized government remain defiant. Mustafa Noman of the saudi-backed government, dismissed the offensive as an expression of an elite mindset that will ultimately fail. — Dzisiejsze oblężenie Taizzu prędzej czy później zostanie przerwane i stanie się punktem zwrotnym w historii Jemenu — Noman stated, predicting the siege will break and mark a major turning point.

Photo: Onet

In tandem with military operations, the internationally recognized government issued strict directives to security, military, and judicial personnel. Authorities ordered immediate crackdowns on any individuals linked to Houthi financing, spying, or domestic support, warning that such offenses carry the death penalty.

Houthi authorities in Sanaa countered by announcing preliminary administrative steps to normalize daily conditions inside Taizz, promising to reopen blocked thoroughfares and alleviate shortages of cooking gas and fuel.

The broader geopolitical chessboard remains volatile as international actors weigh intervention. Addressing the security situation on Tuesday, Donald Trump remarked that the group was behaving very poorly when asked whether he had made a decision about bombing the group, adding that he might ask Turkey to join a potential military campaign.

Trump emphasized that the conflict remains far from resolved, leaving open questions regarding future allied operations against Iran-aligned networks in the region. For now, the fate of the southern gateway hangs on the outcome of the ongoing urban combat around Taizz’s rugged highland perimeter.