Kazakhstan shifts from buying to selling gold as yields rise

The central bank of Kazakhstan has shifted from a major global gold buyer to a net seller, trimming its bullion reserves from 78% down to 75% by the end of the year. According to Asharq Bloomberg, this tactical pivot comes as yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit a 24-year high, transforming the dollar into a considerably more lucrative alternative than non-yielding precious metals.

Kazakhstan Strategy and Yield Pressures

The Pivot: Kazakhstan’s National Bank is actively reducing its gold share from 78% to 75% of total foreign exchange reserves by year-end, shifting away from aggressive domestic accumulation.

Kazakhstan’s National Bank is actively reducing its gold share from 78% to 75% of total foreign exchange reserves by year-end, shifting away from aggressive domestic accumulation. The Yield Incentive: With 10-year Treasury yields sitting at multi-decade highs, holding liquid dollar-denominated assets offers an immediate income stream that bullion simply cannot match.

With 10-year Treasury yields sitting at multi-decade highs, holding liquid dollar-denominated assets offers an immediate income stream that bullion simply cannot match. The Execution: Officials plan to achieve half of this portfolio rebalancing through options contracts and the other half via physical gold sales, though price drops below $4,000 per ounce would accelerate the reduction automatically.

Why Kazakhstan Calls 78% Gold Reserves Uncomfortable

Alia Moldabekovokha, deputy governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, noted in an interview cited by Asharq Bloomberg that the country’s gold holdings climbed to 386 tons, representing roughly $66.4 billion at the close of September. At 78% of total reserves, Moldabekovokha stated that the portfolio has begun to resemble an investment vehicle dependent on a single asset class.

As the world’s eighth-largest gold producer, the central bank holds the legal right to purchase the entirety of domestic output. However, maintaining foreign exchange reserves that remain strictly liquid is vital for national balance sheet management. Moldabekovokha highlighted that surging Treasury yields mean we haven’t seen levels like this for a long time, making the U.S. dollar a far more compelling choice.

Metric Reserve Data Total Foreign Exchange Reserves $66.4 Billion (End of September) Total Gold Holdings 386 Tons Current Gold Share of Reserves 78% Target Gold Share by Year-End 75%

Weighing Sovereign Bullion Demand Against Treasury Yields

According to Erem News, the shift by Kazakhstan challenges the assumption that central bank gold acquisitions flow strictly in a single direction. While institutional buying from major entities like the People’s Bank of China has historically supported bullion prices, macroeconomic headwinds are testing that floor. Gold prices have retreated by roughly a fifth since geopolitical tensions erupted in February, keeping the metal trading inside a range between $4,000 and $4,300 per ounce.

Photo: إرم نيوز

For nations with heavily concentrated gold reserves, the math favors rebalancing. When a central bank sits on a 78% bullion allocation while benchmark sovereign debt yields climb toward multi-year peaks, the opportunity cost of bypassing interest-bearing instruments grows acute. Yet, other emerging market players continue to balance their own localized sovereign needs differently, depending on energy import costs and external debt obligations.

What Lies Ahead for Central Bank Reserves

Kazakhstan intends to stop its reduction program once the 75% reserve threshold is achieved, relying on a mix of options sales and physical market liquidations. As Asharq Bloomberg points out, market forecasts suggest prices may face mild upward pressures ahead, keeping policymakers cautious about locking in long-term trajectories before hitting their immediate structural targets.

Photo: الشرق بلومبرغ