Steffie Waters holidays in Texas with Tom Papley

Steffie Waters, the fiancée of Sydney Swans player Isaac Heeney, is continuing a getaway in Austin, Texas, sharing social media updates alongside friends while her partner remains in Sydney amid an ongoing Victoria Police investigation and a club-imposed suspension, nine.com.au reported.

Texas Getaway Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

Waters documented her time at the Austin City Limits Music Festival via an Instagram carousel featuring Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley and his wife, Annie Papley. “Crazy who you run into in Texas,” Waters wrote in the caption accompanying photos of the group relaxing on the grass and flashing peace signs. The trip comes as public speculation mounts over the status of Waters and Heeney’s relationship following a tumultuous period for the Australian Football League club.

Neither Waters nor Heeney have publicly commented on their upcoming wedding or the current status of their relationship. Observers on social media noted that Waters’ recent posts leave it unclear whether she is wearing her engagement ring. The digital updates follow significant alterations to Waters’ Instagram account over recent weeks, which included the deletion of multiple photographs of the couple together.

Social Media Changes and Deleted Milestones

In mid-September, Waters removed an engagement announcement photo that showed her flashing a ring after Heeney proposed during a romantic holiday in French Polynesia in October 2025. By late September, additional photos of the couple had been scrubbed from her main grid, with remaining images of Heeney pushed deep into later slides of her photo carousels. Furthermore, digital checks indicate that Heeney and Waters have unfollowed each other on the platform.

The social media activity coincides with the fallout from an August 17 incident that severely impacted the Sydney Swans squad. On that date, Swans vice-captain Heeney alongside four teammates—Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, Riley Bice, and James Jordon—were suspended for the remainder of the season for breaching club standards.

Date / Period Event Details October 2025 Engagement Isaac Heeney proposed to Steffie Waters in French Polynesia. August 17 Club Suspension Heeney and four other Swans players suspended for the rest of the season for breaching team standards. Mid-to-Late September Digital Purge Waters deleted engagement photos and multiple images of the couple from Instagram, and the pair unfollowed each other. October 1, 2026 Awards Ceremony Heeney won his third Bob Skilton Medal but chose not to attend the Sydney Town Hall ceremony.

Police Investigation and Club Honors

While Heeney has remained thousands of kilometres away in Sydney, the circumstances of his suspension extend beyond standard club penalties. Heeney is the focus of a Victoria Police investigation being conducted by the Sexual Crimes Squad into allegations of sexual assault stemming from the events of August 17. Nine.com.au noted that no charges have been laid against any of the stood-down players.

Despite his suspension and absence from team functions, Heeney secured the club’s highest individual honor on October 1. He claimed his third Bob Skilton Medal as the Sydney Swans’ best player at the 2026 awards function. Choosing to bypass the ceremony held at Sydney’s Town Hall, Heeney’s accolades stand in sharp contrast to his ongoing absence from the field and the unresolved questions surrounding his personal and professional future.