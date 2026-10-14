Nolt unveils infinity football jersey designed for recycling

French sports equipment manufacturer NOLT has unveiled an infinity football jersey designed to be recycled and transformed into a brand-new kit for the following season. The initiative aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 41% through molecular recycling methods.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Club Operating Budgets: The subscription model shifts immediate capital expenditure into a predictable €2 per month player fee.

The subscription model shifts immediate capital expenditure into a predictable €2 per month player fee. Equipment Longevity: While shirts and shorts enter the molecular recycling pipeline, socks are diverted to separate textile recovery streams.

The Mechanics of Molecular Textile Recycling

Founded in Nice in 2020, NOLT partnered with Recyc’Elit, a specialist in molecular recycling, alongside the French Textile Institute to develop the sustainable kit. The process breaks down the polyester of an expired jersey into raw material to be used to make a new textile yarn. This material allows for a 41% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Traditional football kits typically spend years languishing in equipment lockers or end up in local thrift shops without ever re-entering the sporting supply chain. By recovering the garments directly, NOLT ensures that the material base remains active within the manufacturing ecosystem.

Subscription Pricing and Rollout Timeline

The operational framework shifts away from standard retail purchases toward a club subscription model slated for launch ahead of the 2027–2028 season. Clubs will pay €2 per month for each player. They will receive for 24 months a customized jersey, shorts, and a pair of socks. For a 15-player squad, the recurring cost totals €30 monthly.

Metric Specification Company Origin Nice, France (Founded 2020) Carbon Reduction 41% decrease Subscription Rate €2 per month, per player Launch Window 2027–2028 season Current Reach Over 1,000 clubs and sporting entities

Once the subscription term concludes, NOLT plans to recover the shirts and shorts to reuse them in its next productions. The brand currently outfits more than 1,000 clubs and sports organizations, setting up a challenge as the company scales the circular model to handle much larger manufacturing volumes.

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