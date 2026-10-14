Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Attorney Challenges White House Probe Procedures

The legal representation for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has formally challenged the White House’s latest attempt to remove her from office, calling into question the fundamental objectivity of an ongoing investigation into mortgage-related allegations.

Assessing the White House Investigation

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, filed a letter on the 13th criticizing the White House’s investigative procedures.

President Donald Trump established a specialized committee to review allegations against Cook, with plans for an in-person interview.

Cook’s legal team has highlighted scheduling conflicts that prevent her attendance on the initially scheduled November 5 date, proposing instead a timeline following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on December 8–9.

According to a letter reviewed by Reuters on the 13th, attorney Abbe Lowell challenged the procedural integrity of the White House probe. President Trump has spent more than a year attempting to remove Cook from her position at the central bank. Cook has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has filed a lawsuit to protect her tenure.

The White House is escalating its effort to investigate Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations involving primary-residence claims on mortgage documents. “The Right Squad” examines the newly announced committee of inquiry and the due-process questions surrounding the… pic.twitter.com/W4h0727kSk — https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/2108931978359947444

The newly formed White House committee is tasked with reviewing the allegations through in-person hearings. President Trump indicated to reporters that the administration would advance removal procedures if the committee issues a formal recommendation to that effect.

Challenging Panel Independence and Scheduling

In his letter on the 13th, Lowell directed specific criticism toward National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, a designated member of the investigative panel. Lowell noted that Hassett had previously pressured Cook to take a leave of absence and asserted that there was “just cause” for her dismissal.

“An inquiry featuring clearly biased members, undefined additional allegations, undisclosed evidence disclosure schedules, and no explanation for why these materials were not previously presented does not respect the appearance or history of independence,” Lowell wrote in the correspondence.

The White House initially scheduled an in-person hearing for November 5. However, Cook’s legal counsel stated that she cannot attend on that date due to official duties attending a financial policy meeting in Europe. The earliest viable window for her participation would fall after the conclusion of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting scheduled for December 8–9.

Key Event Date / Timing Details Initial White House Notice This month Establishment of a review committee to examine mortgage allegations against Governor Cook. Defense Objection Filed 13th Attorney Abbe Lowell issues a formal letter questioning committee bias and procedural fairness. Proposed Hearing Window Post-December 9 Defense requests postponement past the Federal Reserve policy meeting due to European travel obligations.

The dispute centers on whether the administrative panel can maintain structural independence while evaluating a sitting central bank official. With no additional evidence disclosures currently scheduled and the timeline deferred into December, the institutional clash between the executive branch and the Federal Reserve remains active.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.