Naval Group hires temporary specialist in Toulon for ship maintenance

Workstations must be prepared, equipment carefully inspected, and industrial logs rigorously updated inside the Chantiers Dédiés department at the Toulon facility, where Naval Group is actively seeking a skilled professional to fill a temporary four-month opening. The mission focuses on the operational maintenance of submarines and surface ships, demanding immediate technical execution upon a scheduled commencement date of November 2, 2026.

The recruitment process, managed through Randstad, targets candidates equipped to handle complex piping prefabrication, assembly tasks including alignment, adjustment, tacking, and clamping, alongside isometric plan reading, water testing, and surface treatments. Selected personnel will operate under strict quality rules, process anomalies, complete industrial files, and participate in feedback sessions.

Mission Requirements and Operational Scope

The incoming specialist will be deployed specifically within the Chantiers Dédiés division dedicated to keeping submarines and surface vessels in operational condition. Daily duties extend beyond basic assembly to incorporate rigorous quality control and safety checks. Workers must execute water pressure tests, handle surface treatments, and systematically address any operational anomalies that arise during the maintenance cycle.

Photo: jobintree.com

Furthermore, candidates are expected to actively engage in industrial reporting and participate in experience-sharing feedback mechanisms, commonly known as REX, ensuring that insights gained during the four-month assignment are integrated into future naval maintenance procedures.

Candidate Profile and Qualifications

Applicants must hold a CAP or BEP diploma and bring a minimum of three years of professional experience in the field. Essential competencies include core piping abilities such as bending, fabrication, isometric plan reading, and brazing, while expertise in ARC and TIG welding is considered an ideal asset.

Additional mandatory proficiencies cover tacking, leak-tightness testing, precision measurement, and surface treatment execution. While Randstad notes that 330,000 employees work across its 60,000 client companies annually, the exact number of applicants who have put forward their candidatures for this specific Toulon naval posting remains unconfirmed.