GTA 6 Could Release on PC as Early as 2027, Report Claims

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, leaving computer players facing a traditionally lengthy wait for a native port, but a recent report from GamesBeat indicates Rockstar Games plans to bring the open-world game to personal computers as early as the first quarter of 2027.

The 2027 Windows Window Versus Traditional Ports

Historically, Rockstar prioritizes consoles before bringing its massive franchises to desktop systems. That pattern forced personal computer users to endure long delays after past console launches. According to Semana, four industry sources familiar with the publishing plans of Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive stated that the upcoming title could land on desktop platforms by March 2027. That timeline would shrink the typical post-console gap to just a few months. VGC reporter Andy Robinson suggested in a podcast that the studio might be rushing the desktop port to outpace hardware market pressures, while LEVELUP noted that no official announcements or proof have been provided to back up the leak.

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Hardware Demands for Dense Urban Physics

FayerWayer reported that running the massive technological framework of the title on desktop hardware will require robust specifications. Industry analysts project that mechanical hard drives will not suffice for the streaming demands of the RAGE 9 engine, making NVMe solid-state drives mandatory. Early technical projections point to a baseline requirement of 16 gigabytes of RAM, with 32 gigabytes recommended to prevent stuttering in dense virtual crowds. Graphics cards will likely demand between 8 and 12 gigabytes of VRAM. Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick explained in May that the firm focuses on consoles initially because that is where the core audience resides, though he acknowledged in September that desktop computers are increasingly vital to the business without confirming a specific port date.

Photo: Yahoo

Cloud Streaming Confusion and Multiplayer Schedules

Speculation surrounding platform access sparked confusion when initial reports hinted at an exclusive cloud streaming arrangement. Yahoo reported that claims regarding Xbox Cloud Gaming serving as the exclusive distributor during the 2026 console launch were debunked when strategy chief Matthew Ball denied the existence of any such exclusive streaming deal. In a separate development reported by LEVELUP, the Twitch chief executive officer stated that the online multiplayer component of the franchise will arrive in 2027, creating potential alignment with the anticipated desktop release window.

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 NowExplore Vice City and beyond at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/6HKtk5K2b5 — https://x.com/RockstarGames/status/1919746311382851812

Unanswered Questions About Official Confirmation

Take-Two Interactive has not issued an official statement confirming the 2027 desktop release window or detailing system requirements. Gamers waiting for Steam or Epic Games Store availability must rely on unverified industry leaks rather than publisher confirmations. Whether the multiplayer rollout will synchronize with the desktop debut remains unclarified by company executives.