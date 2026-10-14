Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won to wed in December

Actors Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won are getting married on December 13 in a private ceremony in Seoul, culminating a relationship that began when the two met in 2020.

The Bottom Line

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won will hold a private wedding ceremony in Seoul on December 13, according to statements from their respective agencies, Workhouse Company and Saram Entertainment.

The couple first crossed paths in 2020 and acknowledged their romantic relationship publicly last February, following earlier marriage rumors that surfaced in the industry.

The wedding announcement unexpectedly brought mainstream attention to South Korean singer Car, the garden, whose real name is Cha Jeong-won, matching the stage name of Ha’s fiancée.

The Timeline Leading to a December Wedding

Workhouse Company confirmed to Dispatch on October 14 that Ha Jung-woo, 48, and Cha Jung-won, 36, finalized plans to wed at the end of the year. The pair met in 2020 and maintained their relationship through subsequent years, with industry associates noting they began actively planning a marriage timeline last year. Yonhap News Agency noted that both actors’ agencies—Workhouse Company for Ha and Saram Entertainment for Cha—simultaneously confirmed the December 13 date.

Marriage rumors initially surfaced around February, though the couple dismissed them at the time before eventually acknowledging their romance. While Ha had spoken honestly to acquaintances about his relationship with Cha during those early rumors, he chose to keep specifics private until preparations were fully complete. With production schedules settling, Ha has begun sending out wedding invitations to close colleagues and friends.

Expanding the Actor Household Family Tree

The marriage links two prominent figures within the South Korean entertainment industry and adds another chapter to actor Kim Yong-gun’s family. Ha Jung-woo, whose real name is Kim Seong-hoon, is the son of actor Kim Yong-gun. This union brings a second actress daughter-in-law into the family, following the 2022 marriage of Kim Yong-gun’s second son, actor and film company CEO Cha Hyun-woo (real name Kim Young-hoon), to actress Hwang Bo-ra.

Photo: Chosunbiz

Both Ha and Cha maintain extensive filmographies. Ha debuted in the 2002 film Madeleine and built a prominent career through titles such as The Chaser (2008), The Terror Live (2013), and Along with the Gods. Beyond acting, he has directed projects including Roller Coaster (2013) and Lobby (2025), and is currently attached to upcoming titles including a prequel for the action-crime film Inside Men. Cha debuted in the 2012 film Horror Stories and expanded her career across television dramas like She Was Pretty and Lawless Lawyer, alongside maintaining a profile as a fashion and beauty trendsetter.

An Accidental Case of Mistaken Congratulations

The wedding announcement triggered an unusual mix-up across social media platforms involving singer Car, the garden. Fans and online communities mistakenly flooded the musician’s social media pages with wedding congratulatory messages. The confusion stems from the fact that the singer’s real name is Cha Jeong-won, identical to the stage name used by Ha’s fiancée, whose legal name is Cha Mi-young.

Photo: DIPE.CO.KR