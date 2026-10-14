Mondial de l’Auto Opens in Paris with European and Chinese Brands

The 91st edition of the Mondial de l’Auto opened at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, running from October 12 to October 18, 2026. Emmanuel Macron visited the exhibition on Monday, October 12, inspecting vehicles including the Citroën 2 CV, while traditional European brands and Chinese manufacturers competed for public attention across approximately 70-tisíc square meters of indoor space.

Exhibition Scale and Industry Footprint

The event spans approximately 70-tisíc square meters of interior exhibition space supplemented by another 15-tisíc square meters outdoors at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles venue. Major European automotive groups maintain a heavy presence. Stellantis and Renault anchor the French showcase alongside Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Opel. Simultaneously, Chinese automakers including BYD, XPENG, Chery, Geely, and Leapmotor occupy significant floor space to present their latest offerings tailored for European buyers.

Beyond standard production models, the exhibition features a dedicated 700-square-meter zone designated as the (Un)limited Area. This space houses prestigious brands and rare vehicles. Organizers also established an on-site test center where registered visitors can operate recent vehicle innovations along a dedicated route.

Technological Conferences and Industry Debates

The schedule incorporates professional conferences addressing artificial intelligence, software-defined vehicles, industry competitiveness, and the future of mobility. These discussions unfold against a backdrop of ongoing public debate regarding the automotive industry in the EU.

Event Parameter Details Event Name Mondial de l’Auto 2026 (91st Edition) Dates October 12 – October 18, 2026 Location Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Exhibition Area 70-tisíc sq. meters indoor, 15-tisíc sq. meters outdoor Special Zone (Un)limited Area (700 sq. meters)

Public Access and Operational Timeline

The exhibition remains open to industry professionals and the general public through Sunday, October 18. Attendees retain access to test-driving facilities and specialized technology forums for the duration of the week-long schedule.