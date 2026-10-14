Myanmar Holds First ASEAN Affairs Committee Meeting to Discuss Five-Point Consensus

Yangon hosted the first coordination meeting of the Asean Affairs Committee on Tuesday (Oct 13), at the Chaturanga Bala Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The gathering brought together government ministers to chart a path forward within the regional bloc.

Inside the Chaturanga Bala Hall Discussions

Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe chaired the session, flanked by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Naing Min Kyaw, who serves as vice-chairman of the committee. Representatives from several state bodies attended the meeting. Officials from the Ministry of the President’s Office, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Information, and the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement joined the discussions.

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During his opening remarks, U Than Swe addressed the friction between Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He stated that although Asean has discriminated against Myanmar since 2021, the country has acted as a responsible member state. He maintained that the government has made every possible effort to implement the Asean Five-Point Consensus without compromising national sovereignty and interests.

Navigating Regional Diplomacy and Sovereignty

The Union Minister emphasized that Myanmar established the committee to facilitate engagement and cooperation with Asean, alongside maintaining regular diplomatic contacts. He noted that the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus aligns directly with the five-point roadmap adopted under the then State Administration Council. Furthermore, U Than Swe pointed out that Myanmar continues to engage with individual Asean member states according to its own national priorities.

Following the opening statements, Deputy Minister U Naing Min Kyaw detailed the specific measures taken so far to carry out each point of the consensus in line with the government’s roadmap. Committee members then exchanged views on strategic approaches that Myanmar might independently lead and develop. The stated goal remains the restoration of the country’s original role and rights within Asean, relying on current bilateral ties with individual member nations.