Tiffany & Co. reimagines Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock collection

Tiffany & Co. has expanded its high jewellery portfolio with a new collection reinterpreting Jean Schlumberger’s mid-century ‘Bird on a Rock’ motif under the creative direction of Nathalie Verdeille, Wallpaper.* reported. Born in 1965 following Schlumberger’s observations of a yellow cockatoo on his journeys through Asia and the Caribbean, that initial creation displayed a diamond-encrusted avian figure resting on a lapis lazuli cabochon.

Figurative and Abstract Interpretations

Guided by Nathalie Verdeille, Senior Vice President, Chief Artistic Officer, Jewellery and High Jewellery, the latest creations shift back and forth between abstract and figurative styles. The new figural pieces feature hand-sculpted and polished 18ct yellow gold birds brought to life through subtle chevron engraving and individually set diamonds. A nonlinear arrangement of stones across the body and head creates a sense of movement.

Meanwhile, the ‘Wings’ designs distil flight into an abstract composition, such as the yellow gold ‘Wings’ ring where individually crafted 18ct gold wings nestle into one another. The ‘Feathers’ high jewellery suite shapes platinum, 18ct gold, and diamonds into intricate compositions inspired by the softness and fluidity of plumage.

Historical Legacy and Contemporary Context

Long before entering the jewellery profession, Schlumberger developed his artistic background through various ties to craft, design, and art, which included designing playful buttons alongside Elsa Schiaparelli for her label. This sensibility aligns with Tiffany & Co.’s role as the Official Partner of Frieze London’s annual ‘Artist-to-Artist’ exhibition, which pairs established and emerging talents—such as Yinka Shonibare and Unathi Mkonto—to explore new ways of seeing and making.