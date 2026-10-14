Evaluating Adolescent Syncope and Dysautonomia: A Multidisciplinary Approach

Up to half of teens will have a syncopal event at some point, but distinguishing benign events from those that warrant further evaluation remains a frequent challenge for pediatricians.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Syncope Prevalence: Up to half of teens will have a syncopal event at some point, with a 36% increase for syncope in female patients.

Up to half of teens will have a syncopal event at some point, with a 36% increase for syncope in female patients. Primary Cardiovascular Causes: Underlying heart conditions account for a mere 2% to 6% of fainting spells among adolescents, rendering them among the least common triggers.

Underlying heart conditions account for a mere 2% to 6% of fainting spells among adolescents, rendering them among the least common triggers. First-Line Lifestyle Management: Most patients improve with measures including increasing fluid intake to at least 64-80 ounces per day and increasing salt intake to 3-5 grams per day, when clinically appropriate.

Pediatric Syncope Clinic Coordinates Multidisciplinary Care

Adolescents experiencing recurring dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitations, or fainting often face a fragmented healthcare landscape. To address this gap, Cleveland Clinic established its Pediatric Syncope Clinic. While the clinic is led by a pediatric cardiology team, its approach is multidisciplinary. The care team coordinates with neurology, psychology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and pain management to evaluate patients who present with complex dysautonomia symptoms.

There wasn’t a medical home for kids with recurrent syncope and dysautonomia, explains Gary Butchko, MD, a pediatric cardiologist. We developed this clinic to assess for significant medical problems and address them so the symptoms don’t recur. That may involve cardiovascular care, but it often does not.

The practice sees two principal groups of patients: individuals dealing with ongoing bouts of lightheadedness, chest discomfort, palpitations, fainting, or near-fainting despite previous evaluations by one or more clinicians, alongside those presenting with a briefer symptom history, such as a single fainting spell. Most patients present between ages 15 and 19. Shannon Pignatiello, CNP, a pediatric cardiology nurse practitioner, notes that they actually see more of the second type of patient.

Evaluating Structural Heart Disease Versus Lifestyle Factors

Uncovering the precise mechanism behind adolescent fainting requires a structured differential diagnosis. Clinicians must differentiate benign orthostatic intolerance from dangerous structural or electrical abnormalities. Primary cardiovascular conditions include valve narrowing, pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmia, coronary artery anomalies, and heart muscle abnormalities.

Clinical Category Estimated Frequency Primary Diagnostic Focus Cardiovascular Pathology 2% to 6% Arrhythmias, structural anomalies, electrical abnormalities Vasovagal & Orthostatic Causes Not specified Growth demands, hydration, deconditioning, menstrual factors

Primary cardiovascular disease causes only about 2% to 6% of syncope cases in adolescents, making it one of the rarest causes, Dr. Butchko states. But if there truly is a cardiovascular condition — such as valve narrowing, pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmia, coronary artery anomalies and heart muscle abnormalities — there’s a high risk it could be lethal. Shannon and I focus on assessing the heart, and if it’s healthy, we move on to educating patients about lifestyle factors and improving their lifestyle to minimize symptoms.

The clinical workup relies heavily on direct patient histories, supported by parental observations. Diagnostic measures include orthostatic vital signs, baseline laboratory testing, electrocardiogram, and ambulatory monitoring for palpitations or racing heartbeat. Echocardiography or exercise testing is deployed based on patient age, clinical findings, and specific symptoms such as exercise intolerance.

Red Flag Symptoms Requiring Urgent Medical Evaluation

While many fainting episodes are benign, specific clinical features serve as critical warning signs for underlying cardiac pathology or other serious causes. Clinicians urge immediate specialty evaluation when specific red flags are present.

Exercise-related symptoms demand prompt investigation. Syncope, presyncope, or palpitations during exercise are more concerning than symptoms after exercise, during recovery. Sudden events with limited warning, or a paroxysmal episode, are a greater cardiovascular concern. Furthermore, descriptions of heart racing, pounding, fluttering, flip-flopping or skipping in the chest, throat or neck require assessment.

Physicians pay careful attention when evaluating individuals who have a close relative under the age of 50 with a history of congenital heart defects, heart attacks, strokes, or sudden cardiac arrest. Children younger than the onset of puberty, or those with unusual presentations, also warrant more extensive evaluation.

Noncardiac concerns such as thyroid disease, iron deficiency, nutritional deficiencies, and depression or anxiety may also require prompt attention, Dr. Butchko adds. There can be serious conditions at play outside the cardiovascular system, so that’s when we bring in other pediatric subspecialists.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients and caregivers must avoid dismissing physical symptoms as purely psychological, even though chronic dysautonomia frequently coexists with mood disorders. Pignatiello emphasizes that physical symptoms should not be dismissed as anxiety-driven. It doesn’t matter if syncope triggers anxiety or anxiety triggers syncope, she notes. Both deserve our attention. We reassure these patients that their symptoms are real, not just ‘in their head,’ and we connect them with providers who can help, even if not a cardiologist.

For patients with typical vasovagal or orthostatic symptoms, general pediatricians can begin care by recommending lifestyle changes, including increasing fluid intake to at least 64-80 ounces per day and increasing salt intake to 3-5 grams per day, when clinically appropriate.