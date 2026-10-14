Houston Midtown Residents Oppose Proposed Gas Station Development

Houston city officials face mounting pressure from Midtown residents organizing against a proposed convenience store and gas station on McGowen Street between Milam Street and Travis Street.

Midtown Development Stakes

City officials are scheduled to review the McGowen Street project on Thursday, where developers require an exception to construct the facility in a designated walkable zone.

Local neighborhood groups point to existing infrastructure density, noting that five gas stations already operate within a quarter-mile radius of the proposed site.

Protesters argue that added vehicle traffic directly conflicts with Midtown’s city council-designated status as one of three walkable neighborhoods in the city.

McGowen Street Zoning Battle Draws Resident Opposition

The proposed development would introduce a convenience store, fuel canopy, parking lot, and two new driveways. Residents living across the street from the proposed site argue that the infrastructure undermines the neighborhood’s urban design goals. Brenda Franco, a local resident living across the street from the proposed site, explained her concerns regarding pedestrian safety.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Well, we’re just going to have more people hanging out at a gas station,’ and that discourages me from wanting to walk,” Franco said, noting that she relies on the nearby light rail line just one block away. Franco added, “Thinking of the impatience of drivers here, more than likely cutting through this gas station parking lot… That’s concerning. I’m definitely against it. I want to keep Midtown as it is, which is walkable.”

Super Neighborhood Organization Challenges Necessity

Midtown holds a specific municipal designation as a walkable place, which means special rules apply to development. Because the developer is seeking an exception from city officials to move forward, community advocacy groups are mobilizing opposition ahead of the upcoming municipal hearing.

Alexander Spike, vice president of the Midtown Super Neighborhood organization, criticized the architectural ambition of the project. “It wouldn’t look like a main street grocery store or corner store,” Spike said. “It would look more like a generic plop-and-build gas station.” Spike’s organization contends that the project fails to address any genuine neighborhood deficit, emphasizing market saturation in the immediate area. “We feel that this is not a really urgent community need. There are already five gas stations within a quarter mile,” Spike stated. Furthermore, Spike emphasized local support for alternative real estate: “We are a pro-growth and pro-business city, and I think we are, too. We want to see lots and lots of small businesses. Rent is high here; we want to see more apartments get built, more homes that people can live in.”

Planning Commission Review and Developer Response

Opponents of the McGowen Street project plan to voice their formal opposition at the upcoming Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday. The developer involved has maintained that these are all preliminary plans and it is too early to say what will happen next.

Photo: queondamagazine.com

Project Detail Proposed Specification Location McGowen Street (between Milam St. and Travis St.) Neighborhood Designation Walkable Place (City Council-Designated) Nearby Fuel Infrastructure 5 existing stations within a quarter mile Scheduled Hearing Thursday Planning Commission Meeting