External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Tuesday that India serves as a natural option for Russia as Moscow increasingly pivots toward Asia amid a fractured relationship with Europe. Speaking in New Delhi with Bloomberg New Economy Forum Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Jaishankar emphasized that steady bilateral ties over the past eight decades contribute to regional power balances.

The diplomatic assessment arrives as the European Union increases economic pressure on Moscow. Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting the Russian military-industrial complex and individuals linked to elections in occupied Ukrainian territories. That sweeping European Council package brings the bloc’s total targeted entities and individuals to nearly 4,600.

Shifting Geopolitical Alignments Across Eurasia

The war in Ukraine has fundamentally altered traditional diplomatic axes. Historically viewing itself as a European nation that prioritized ties with Europe and the US, Moscow has been forced by circumstance to look eastward, according to Jaishankar. While much of that reorientation centers on China, New Delhi maintains that a balanced Asian security architecture benefits from multiple independent centers of gravity.

On 12 October 2026, the Embassy of India hosted an India–Russia B2B Networking Event in Moscow, bringing together 120+ companies from both countries across energy, banking, manpower services, healthcare, IT and agri-food sectors.Business delegations from ITPO @ITPODesk, CII… pic.twitter.com/ISIR92qBLb — https://x.com/IndEmbMoscow/status/2109999047763259827

India seeks to reassure Russian leadership that despite massive global shifts and changes in strategic calculations, New Delhi’s foundational partnership remains intact. This continuity, Jaishankar argued, acts as a stabilizing force in Asian geopolitics.

“We are a natural option in that regard because we’ve had very decent relations with Russia from pretty much the early start… what we are doing right now is we are maintaining our relationship with Russia,” Jaishankar said during the forum conversation.

The Expanding European Sanctions Regime

While New Delhi maintains its relationship with Moscow, Brussels continues to tighten restrictive measures. The European Council’s latest enforcement sweep targets 1,569 individuals and entities, encompassing 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals serving as chief executive officers of those companies.

The newly blacklisted supply chains place heavy focus on advanced Russian weaponry, with the restrictive measures covering navigation systems, optics, ammunition, explosives, missile and aviation technology, radar systems, communication equipment, computers, microcircuits, and semiconductors.

Metric / Category Details Primary Speaker External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Interviewer / Forum John Micklethwait, Bloomberg New Economy Forum EU Sanctions Package Scale 1,569 newly listed individuals and entities Total EU Sanctions Listing Count Nearly 4,600 individuals and entities Bilateral Partnership Duration 75 to 80 years of steady diplomatic relations

Trade Negotiations and International Ramifications

Addressing the gathering during the same event, Jaishankar mentioned that talks regarding the India-US trade pact were nearing a potential finish line, with representatives from both nations actively working through remaining matters.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

These parallel diplomatic tracks underscore the complex balancing act undertaken by New Delhi. By sustaining historical partnerships while simultaneously engaging Western markets and security dialogues, India aims to preserve strategic autonomy.