UC Merced Forward Jocelin Roa Named CCAA Offensive Player of the Week

University of California, Merced senior forward Jocelin Roa claimed the FloCollege/CCAA Offensive Player of the Week honor for the week of Oct. 5-11, ucmercedbobcats.com reported on Tuesday afternoon. The award marks the first conference weekly recognition of Roa’s career.

The Manteca, California, native secured the accolade after scoring in both of her matches over the weekend, totaling four points on six shots with four attempts on target, according to goccaa.org. Roa’s offensive production helped the Bobcats collect four points in conference play, moving their overall record to 6-1-5 and a 3-1-4 mark in CCAA competition.

Breaking Defensive Streaks and Scoring Against Former Teammates

Roa opened her weekend campaign on Friday, Oct. 9, by netting UC Merced’s first goal in a 1-1 draw against Cal State Monterey Bay, a strike that snapped the Otters’ four-match shutout streak. She followed that performance on Sunday by drilling a 27th-minute game-winning goal in a 1-0 road victory against Stanislaus State in Turlock, mercedsunstar.com reported. That Sunday goal carried extra weight for the senior forward, who transferred to UC Merced from Stanislaus State ahead of the 2026 season. She played 82 minutes against her former team on Sunday after logging 79 minutes on the pitch against Cal State Monterey Bay.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬.Congratulations to our 12 Bobcats named to the CCAA Fall Academic Honor Roll! pic.twitter.com/p225p76b95 — https://x.com/UCMercedWSOC/status/2052561471088079167

Conference Standing and Historic Program Company

With her two goals over the weekend, Roa leads the CCAA with nine goals on the season, totaling 18 points. She is tied for first in the NCAA Division II West Region and tied for 19th nationally in goals scored, while her four game-winning goals lead the league. Her 37 total shots and 19 shots on goal place her third in the conference.

Photo: mercedsunstar.com

Roa’s weekly award makes her the third Bobcat to earn the conference’s offensive weekly honor this season, joining teammates Alexia Alva and Andrea Alvarenga Torres. According to ucmercedbobcats.com, UC Merced is the first team since the 2024 Cal Poly Pomona team to have three different offensive weekly award winners.

Upcoming Conference Road Tests

The Bobcats sit eighth in the conference standings with 13 points, having lost just once in their last seven matches. UC Merced hits the road for Arcata, California, to face defending CCAA Tournament Champion Cal Poly Humboldt on Thursday, October 15, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at College Creek Field. Following Thursday’s matchup, the team travels to take on Chico State on Saturday, October 17.