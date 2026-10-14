Global Smartphone Market Drops 20% in Q3 2026: Samsung and Apple Lead

Global smartphone shipments fell by 20% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, marking the worst Q3 performance since 2012, according to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research. Despite the sharp overall market contraction, Samsung and Apple managed to expand their market shares by concentrating on high-margin devices.

Samsung Claims 23% Market Share While Apple Nears the Threshold

Samsung secured the top spot globally in the third quarter of 2026 with a 23% market share, improving upon its 19% share from the same period in 2025. Although its absolute shipment volume dipped by 3% compared to the previous year, the manufacturer weathered the broader industry downturn much better than its competitors. Early demand for the Galaxy Z Fold8 family and steady component allocation for mid-range models supported the performance.

Apple captured 22% of the market in Q3 2026, up from 18% in Q3 2025, marking the first time the company has ever exceeded a 20% share in a third quarter. During the previous year, Apple had taken overall market leadership in 2025 driven by the success of the iPhone 17 lineup. In the latest quarter, total iPhone shipments decreased compared to the previous year. Counterpoint attributed part of this volume reduction to the absence of a base iPhone 18 model at launch, which lowered initial channel shipments relative to the iPhone 17 rollout.

Further down the rankings, competitors experienced steep declines. The classification based on Counterpoint data sees Xiaomi at 10%, Oppo at 9%, and vivo at 8%.

Memory Supply Pressures

The severe contraction across the broader mobile industry stems from factors including the increase in memory prices, higher production costs, the reduction of low-cost devices, and the tendency of consumers to keep their smartphones for longer. Counterpoint predicts that manufacturers will continue to reduce some volumes, simplify catalogs, and favor the most profitable models as long as memory costs remain high.

Global smartphone shipments just dropped 20% — the worst Q3 in 14 years 🚨Yet Apple hit a record 22% share:Samsung: 23%Apple: 22% (up from 18%)Xiaomi: 10%OPPO: 9%vivo: 8%Is Apple about to overtake Samsung? pic.twitter.com/0lXBJD7Lb6 — https://x.com/SpecScout_/status/2110232194451218688

Premium tier demand proved more resilient, insulating giants like Samsung and Apple against larger volume drops. Consumer purchasing habits shifted in response to the pricing pressure. Buyers are retaining handsets for longer periods, showing increased interest in refurbished devices, and selecting models engineered for multi-year longevity when they do purchase.

Regional Dominance Splits Between Premium Handsets

Market dynamics varied significantly across international regions throughout the 2025 sales cycles. Apple conquered four geographic areas—North America, China, Asia-Pacific, and Europe—while Samsung obtained the first position in two areas—South America and the Middle East / Africa.

In Europe, the top-selling models of 2025 included the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 17, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 taking fifth place. North America mirrored this pattern with the iPhone 16 leading, and Samsung securing fifth place via the Galaxy A16 5G. In China, the market was led by the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 17, with the iPhone 16 in fourth place. Meanwhile, in regions such as South America and the Middle East/Africa, Apple is not present among the best-selling models due to price-related reasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who led the global smartphone market in the third quarter of 2026?

Samsung guides the global shipment ranking with a 23% market share.

Photo: hwupgrade.it

What was Apple’s market share during the same period?

Apple reached 22% in the third quarter of 2026, the highest value ever recorded by the company in a Q3.

How steep was the overall decline in smartphone shipments?

Global shipments dropped by 20% compared to the third quarter of 2025, reaching the lowest level for this time of year since 2012.

Which manufacturers round out the top five global rankings?

The classification based on Counterpoint data sees Samsung at 23%, Apple at 22%, Xiaomi at 10%, Oppo at 9%, and vivo at 8%.