Maura Higgins Advances on Dancing with the Stars After Tango Routine

Maura Higgins and her professional dance partner Mark Ballas advanced to the next round of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, following a Tango routine set to Rihanna’s “Only Girl (in the World)” during the show’s first-ever Super Bowl Night.

The Bottom Line

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas scored 33 points out of 40 and earned a standing ovation from the studio audience.

Judges praised the routine’s elegance and flow while pointing out technical flaws in Higgins’s neck and posture during specific checks.

Jenna Dewan with Val Chmerkovskiy and Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach tied for the night’s top score with 36 points each, while Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were eliminated.

Tango Routine and Judges’ Critiques on Super Bowl Night

Performing on ABC during the network’s specialized themed broadcast, the Longford-born model and television personality executed a Tango that drew immediate praise from the judging panel and a standing ovation from the studio audience. The routine earned a cumulative score of 33 points out of a possible 40. Guest judge Joe Buck delivered direct praise following the performance, telling Higgins that she made him proud to be Irish.

Judge Bruno Tonioli characterized the routine as thrilling from start to finish and described Higgins as supremely elegant. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba complimented the overall beauty of the performance while offering a technical critique. Inaba noted that some movements felt cut short and advised more punctuated execution in subsequent weeks. Derek Hough praised the topline as gorgeous and elegant, though he cautioned that Higgins allowed her neck and head to go too far back during a contra check, breaking the line of the spine. Hough also called for increased attack, energy, and fire in upcoming Latin routines such as the Paso Doble.

Physical Strain and Competition Surprises

Reflecting on her journey in the American dance competition, Higgins admitted she initially expected to exit the series during the first week due to a lack of natural coordination. She credited Ballas with providing exceptional patience as her professional partner. Addressing physical hurdles, Higgins noted that her neck has been troubling her for weeks but emphasized that she intends to manage the discomfort, acknowledging the assistance of show physiotherapist Dr. Gina Minchella.

Competitors Dance / Theme Score Result Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas Tango / Super Bowl Night 33 / 40 Advanced to next round Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy Super Bowl Night 36 / 40 Tied for first place Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Super Bowl Night 36 / 40 Tied for first place Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson Super Bowl Night Not listed Eliminated

Standings and Next Week’s Dedication Night

The leaderboard for the Super Bowl themed episode featured a tie at the top. Actress Jenna Dewan paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, and athlete Ezra Frech paired with Daniella Karagach, both secured first place with matching scores of 36 points. At the other end of the leaderboard, Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality Guillermo Rodriguez and professional partner Witney Carson were eliminated from the competition.

The competition continues next week with the program’s scheduled Dedication Night.