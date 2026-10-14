Jamie Carragher brands Lisandro Martinez comments awful

Following a 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez launched a blistering public attack on the club’s hierarchy, calling out technical director Jason Wilcox for a lack of summer transfer ambition.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Managerial Hot Seat: Michael Carrick is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, with the club suffering their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

Michael Carrick is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, with the club suffering their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years. Defensive Value Drop: Martínez’s public outburst and indifferent early-season form underline Manchester United’s ongoing defensive vulnerabilities.

Martínez’s public outburst and indifferent early-season form underline Manchester United’s ongoing defensive vulnerabilities. Betting Futures: United have won only twice in all competitions so far this term amid escalating boardroom tension.

The Post-Match Outburst That Shook Old Trafford

Speaking to broadcasters after the 2-0 defeat in Spain—where goals from Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman condemned 10-man United following Leny Yoro’s red card—Martínez did not hold back. The Argentina international pointed upward toward the executive box to signal his displeasure with the club’s leadership. “Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas,” Martínez told Amazon Prime. He added that he expected 100 percent more investment from technical director Jason Wilcox during a summer window where United spent £155 million on four major signings—Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and free-agent back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Lisandro Martinez when asked about what he thinks of Jamie Carragher:“As a player? Good person.” 🤣via @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/Jsrb5CJZzu — https://x.com/utdreport/status/2098166148114051101

Photo: The Guardian

Martínez doubled down while speaking with Peter Schmeichel on CBS Sports, stating that the squad needs more ambition to contend for Premier League and Champions League titles. The 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, stated that he has to control himself a lot and that the current situation is a reflection of how the club is at the moment. He added that the team is not playing well as a team, noting the disconnection, lack of three or four passes together, and poor body language.

Metric / Detail Manchester United Status Manager Michael Carrick Recent Form Won only twice in all competitions this term Summer Signings Baleba, Santos, Tielemans, Darlow (£155m total) Director of Football Jason Wilcox

Pundit Backlash: Carragher and Rooney React

The explosive remarks immediately divided football analysts. Speaking on CBS Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher branded the comments “awful” and argued that Martínez should focus on his own form after a “really poor” start to the campaign. Carragher stated that the remarks do not do anybody any good at all and will be the story for the next few days, adding that while fans might lap it up because supporters do not like the suits or guys upstairs, he thinks it is awful for a player to come out and say that right now.

Photo: RTE.ie

Former player Wayne Rooney shared similar concerns, suggesting the defender went too far and showed disrespect to his teammates. Rooney acknowledged that while the club needs greater investment at both ends of the pitch, airing such grievances publicly creates unnecessary friction and undermines trust within the dressing room.

Managerial Response and Upcoming Fixtures

Manager Michael Carrick admitted after the match that he had not seen the interview and declined to comment on it when it was read out to him by interviewer Gabriel Clarke, stating that players can be emotional after a game and it was not the right time. With the Red Devils preparing for a Premier League fixture against Leeds United, the spotlight shifts to how the club will handle a player openly criticizing the football operations department.

Boardroom Structure and Wider Fallout

As United travel to West Yorkshire carrying their worst points tally after six games since 1986, the 28-year-old defender suggested that attention should also focus on the INEOS-led boardroom. Interviewer Gabriel Clarke read out Martínez’s comments to Carrick immediately after the match on Prime Video, but the manager refused to respond. Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher warned that the situation will blow up and explode, describing the defender as being out of order, and questioned how players who arrived in the summer would feel hearing such remarks.

Carragher’s HONEST REACTION To Lisandro Martinez’s interview | UCL Today

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