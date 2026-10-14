Four Dead After Gunman Opens Fire on ANC Youth League Mourners in Katlehong

Four people are dead and three others remain hospitalised following a mass shooting in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday evening, 13 October 2026. The tragedy unfolded as mourners returned from a memorial service, transforming a community tribute into a crime scene now managed by provincial specialized investigators.

Katlehong Memorial Service Ends in Sudden Gunfire

The violence began shortly after 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, as a crowd of mourners left Mogobeng Hall, at a primary school in Tshongweni, Katlehong. According to Daily Maverick, the attendees had gathered for the memorial service of 51-year-old Jeanette Magugu, a leader within the ANC and its youth league in the Ekurhuleni region, who had been shot dead earlier in October at the Mandela Informal Settlement.

As the crowd marched down Sophangisa Street in Katlehong North singing in tribute, they encountered an armed individual. Witnesses reported that the gunman initially discharged rounds into the air before turning his rifle directly on the crowd. Two men, aged 21 and 23, were declared dead at the scene.

Mounting Death Toll and Hospitalized Survivors

The initial casualty count shifted as injured victims succumbed to their wounds in medical facilities. Police confirmed that two additional mourners, aged 23 and 27, died of their injuries in hospital, bringing the total death toll to four. Five other individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the attack, with ages ranging from 12 to 27. Three of the injured remain hospitalized receiving medical treatment, as reported by TimesLIVE.

South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the details of the incident. Following the shooting, the suspect left his vehicle behind at the scene, walked to a local police station, and handed himself over to authorities. He is currently in police custody.

Political Killings Task Team Takes Over the Investigation

The gravity of a mass shooting targeting mourners prompted an immediate high-level response. The case docket, carrying charges of murder and attempted murder, has been assigned directly to the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) for comprehensive investigation.

In the immediate aftermath, high-ranking government officials and political figures visited the crime scene in Katlehong. Among them were Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko, and Themba Lukhele, the Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate for the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. Forensic investigators processed the area while community members looked on, describing the suspect as an individual known locally to display firearms.

Unanswered Questions Behind the Katlehong Tragedy

Despite the rapid apprehension of the suspect, critical details surrounding the shooting remain undetermined. Investigators have not yet established a clear motive, leaving it unclear what prompted the gunfire or whether the attack was intentional.