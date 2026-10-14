Mercado Juárez vendors fear sales losses as Alfeñique Festival begins

The transformation of the Mercado Juárez into a massive concert venue for the 2026 Alfeñique Festival has sparked a sharp divide in Toluca. As of October 14, 2026, the installation of security fencing and stage infrastructure has effectively cordoned off parts of the historic market, prompting local vendors to voice significant concerns over potential revenue losses during what is typically their most profitable season.

Security Barriers and the Cost of Access

This massive security perimeter, while intended to facilitate the free concerts, has physically restricted the traditional flow of foot traffic that local merchants rely on. For the vendors inside the Mercado Juárez, the barriers represent more than just a logistical hurdle; they are a direct threat to the accessibility of their stalls. While the city aims to host high-profile acts like Caifanes, who open the stage today, business owners argue that the noise, blocked entrances, and restricted parking create a barrier for their core customer base.

The Economic Pulse of the Alfeñique Season

Despite the current friction at the market, the broader outlook for the Alfeñique season remains cautiously optimistic. La Jornada Estado de México reports that artisans, particularly those in the Plaza González Arratia, are seeing a recovery in sales compared to previous years. Craftspeople like Óscar David, who produced between mil 500 y 2 mil chocolate skulls for this year’s festivities, have noted that the city’s decorative efforts in the Historic Center are successfully drawing crowds back into the downtown core. In 2025, the festival attracted over 4 million visitors and generated more than mil 750 millones 865 mil 991 pesos in economic activity, a benchmark the local government is clearly aiming to replicate or surpass despite the localized disruptions at Mercado Juárez.

Logistics and Prohibited Items

For those attending the concerts, which run through November 1, the city has implemented a strict list of prohibited items. According to Milenio and Sistema Mexiquense, attendees must navigate security filters where weapons, alcoholic beverages, illegal substances, and even large umbrellas or bulky backpacks are banned. These measures are designed to keep the environment orderly, yet they reflect the intense, high-stakes nature of managing large-scale public events in dense urban spaces. The city has encouraged the use of the “Alfeñique Bus” and six designated transit routes to alleviate the congestion that inevitably follows the closure of streets near the market. The municipal government also noted that structures such as bastones, tubos metálicos o estructuras similares are prohibited unless needed for medical support for people with limited mobility, and the sobrevuelo de drones sin previa autorización oficial is strictly restricted in event zones.

A Packed Calendar of Performances

The concert series kicks off tonight with the legendary rock band Caifanes, signaling the start of a 13-day musical marathon, with performances scheduled starting at 21:00 hours at the Explanada del Mercado Juárez located at Avenida Isidro Fabela y Las Torres. The band, featuring Saúl Hernández, Alfonso André and Diego Herrera, will mark the official launch of the festival’s star-studded stage, which annually draws local attendees and visitors as part of pre-Day of the Dead celebrations in the municipality. The schedule, as confirmed by Milenio, is designed to cater to a broad demographic:

Photo: https://www.elmonitoredomex.com/

Date Artist Oct 15 La Adictiva Oct 16 Yuri Oct 17 Los Ángeles Azules Oct 18 31 Minutos Oct 22 Santa Fe Klan Oct 23 El Haragán y Compañía Oct 25 Liran’Roll Oct 29 El Trono de México / Alacranes Musical Oct 30 La Sonora Santanera Oct 31 El Malilla Nov 1 Los Tigres del Norte

As the city balances its ambition to become a premier cultural destination with the daily reality of its local merchants, the success of the 2026 festival will be measured by more than just attendance numbers. The question remains whether the foot traffic generated by these high-profile concerts will ultimately spill over into the stalls of the Mercado Juárez, or if the fencing will prove to be a permanent wall between the festival-goers and the tradition-bearers of Toluca. How do you think the city should balance large-scale entertainment with the needs of local market vendors?