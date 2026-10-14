Giant Battery Smartphones Launch in Indonesia with 8,000 to 10,000 mAh

Mobile phones carrying colossal power cells ranging from 8,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh are arriving in Indonesia, shifting consumer expectations away from conventional 5,000 mAh designs. The integration of silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery technology allows manufacturers to pack massive capacity into standard chassis sizes without making smartphones overly thick or resembling bricks. Alongside these high-capacity cells, mobile devices now feature advanced fast-charging capabilities reaching up to 100W, while matching various price segments across the market.

High-Capacity Models and Specifications

Several prominent models stand out in the Indonesian market with massive power reserves and high-end hardware configurations:

Oppo A7 Pro Max features a 10,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC support and 27W reverse wired charging, powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It is priced from Rp9,999,000 for the 8/128 GB variant up to Rp10,999,000 for the 8/256 GB option.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max packs a 10,000 mAh battery supporting 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging.

iQOO Z11 utilizes a BlueVolt battery paired with 90W fast charging and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, with prices spanning from Rp5,899,000 to Rp8,399,000.

Poco X8 Pro Max comes with an 8,500 mAh battery, 100W HyperCharge, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, priced between Rp8,499,000 and Rp9,499,000.

Affordable Endurance Options for Daily Field Work

Beyond flagship-tier performance devices, manufacturers also cater to users needing reliable outdoor endurance at lower price points. OPPO A5 Pro offers a 5,800 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging alongside IP66, IP68, and IP69 water-resistance certifications, retailing around Rp2,6 million to Rp3 million. Similarly, the realme C75x provides a 5.600 mAh battery with 45W charging, military-grade impact protection, and identical triple IP ratings for approximately Rp2,2 million to Rp2,9 million.

Photo: Bloomberg Technoz

Additional Battery Smartphones and Technical Details

The wider market expansion also encompasses diverse choices across different manufacturers. Devices featuring batteries between 5,000 mAh and 7,000 mAh utilize panel technologies like IPS LCD and AMOLED alongside processors including MediaTek Dimensity 6300, Helio G99, Helio G91 Ultra, and Helio G81-Ultra. Certain configurations provide high refresh rates of 90Hz to 120Hz even at entry-level price points. Additional models include the OPPO A6t equipped with a 6,500 mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera, alongside an alternative variant offering a 7,000 mAh battery, a 6.88-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor.

Photo: Sumeks

As these high-capacity models expand into broader price tiers, it remains unconfirmed how long these silicon-carbon cells will retain their peak capacity over years of daily fast-charging cycles.