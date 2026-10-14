Best Samsung Deal: Save $400 on the 65-Inch S90H OLED TV

Shoppers hunting for high-end home entertainment displays can secure deep price cuts across multiple large-screen Samsung OLED models this October.

Amazon Drops Samsung 65-Inch S90H OLED 4K Smart TV to Record Low

Shoppers eyeing holiday entertainment upgrades can save $400 on the Samsung 65-Inch Class S90H OLED 4K Smart TV, which has fallen to its lowest-ever price of $1,497.99 at Amazon. The display normally commands a regular retail price of $1,897.99. Alongside the direct price slash, Amazon is including a 90-day free trial of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan specifically for new subscribers.

Released as a 2026 model, the 65-inch display leverages self-illuminating OLED pixels paired with 4K resolution to enhance contrast, color depth, and brightness. The built-in NQ4 AI Gen3 processor upscales standard content to 4K resolution. For brightly lit spaces, the display includes Glare Free technology to cut down on ambient reflections. Gamers also gain access to a 165Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for smooth, low-latency play.

Weekend Savings Slash Pricing on Samsung 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED Displays

Buyers looking for even larger screens will find substantial markdowns across multiple retailers. The Samsung S84F 77-Inch Class OLED TV dropped to $1,297.99, reflecting a $300 discount off its regular list price of $1,597.99.

Photo: Technobezz

For ultra-large setups, the Samsung QN83S85HA is available at Macy’s for $3,299.99. That price point undercuts what many 77-inch OLEDs commanded just a year ago. The 83-inch S85H model provides a commercial theater-style viewing field while supporting 4K resolution at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium. Whether you are playing Spider-Man 2, watching Dune: Part Two, or streaming a Premier League match, this massive 83-inch display envelopes you in the action much like a professional movie theater screen. Rich colors, exceptional contrast, and absolute blacks are delivered in every single frame by its self-illuminating OLED pixels, offering performance that backlit LCD screens simply cannot duplicate. Samsung recommends sitting 7 to 10 feet back for immersive viewing without pixelation.

Photo: The Inventory

Alternative listings show the larger Samsung 83-inch S90H model down to $3,497.99, marking an $800 saving from its $4,297.99 list price. This configuration features an 83-inch 4K OLED panel with OLED HDR+ and Glare Free technology. Processing is handled by the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, which uses 128 neural networks for picture and sound enhancement. Buyers considering these massive screens should budget for a sturdy bracket and professional installation unless they are confident in their DIY skills, while also confirming Macy’s delivery options such as threshold delivery, room-of-choice placement, or white-glove installation before checkout.

For buyers seeking an alternative display style, the TCL 75-inch Designer QD-Mini LED TV in Black has dropped to $1,157.38, saving buyers $242.61 from its $1,399.99 list price. This model features a 1.57-inch thickness and an approximately 0.12-inch near-flush wall gap, paired with QD-Mini LED technology using 836 dimming zones and up to 2500 nits of HDR brightness.

Flagship British Discounts and UK Cashback Offers

In the United Kingdom, buyers face a different promotional structure for Samsung’s top-tier lineup. The OLED S99H is Samsung’s flagship OLED model, having recently won all three Crampton & Moore headline awards.

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55-inch S99H: £300 off plus £150 cashback

65-inch S99H: £100 off plus £200 cashback

75-inch S99H: £100 off plus £300 cashback

83-inch S99H: £200 off plus £500 cashback

UK shoppers bundling a qualifying soundbar into the same shopping cart alongside an OLED S99H TV can secure additional cashback rewards reaching up to £250.