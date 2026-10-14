National Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for LA and Ventura

Southern California faces a heightened threat of rapid-spreading wildfires as moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds descend upon the region. The National Weather Service in Oxnard released an updated red flag warning that blankets multiple counties across the Los Angeles and Ventura areas.

The severe weather alert goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday and remains active until 10 p.m. on Friday, October 16, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA. Meteorologists warn that incoming dry air will rapidly strip away any lingering moisture provided by recent rains, setting the stage for dangerous fire conditions across the region.

Affected zones under the red flag warning include Ventura County Beaches, the Ventura County Inland Coast, Central Ventura County Valleys, the Malibu Coast, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Western and Eastern San Fernando valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, the Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, and the city of Los Angeles. According to reports from the Los Angeles Daily News, previous fire weather watches have been officially upgraded as forecasters track the strengthening meteorological threat.

Wind Speeds and Humidity Levels Driving the Threat

Forecasters project sustained northeast to east winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, accompanied by dangerous gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Higher elevation areas and interior hills could experience isolated gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Meanwhile, relative humidity levels are expected to plummet, with minimums dropping to between 5% and 15% across the advisory zones.

Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds will quickly develop on Thursday, peak Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, then weaken through the weekend, the National Weather Service explained. If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

As the wind pattern expands late Thursday night into Friday, red flag conditions could also stretch into the interior mountains of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Those areas currently remain under a separate fire weather watch.

Emergency Protocols and Public Safety Guidelines

Local authorities emphasize that a red flag warning indicates critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or imminent, driven by the dangerous combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and high winds. For hazards deemed considerable or catastrophic, emergency alerts will automatically transmit to all enabled mobile phones within the affected zones.

Photo: dailynews.com

To mitigate the risk of accidental ignitions during the warning period, safety agencies urge residents to strictly follow preventative measures:

Burn barrel safety: Authorized burn barrels must feature a weighted metal cover with holes no larger than three-quarters of an inch.

Authorized burn barrels must feature a weighted metal cover with holes no larger than three-quarters of an inch. Smoking materials: Never discard lit cigarette butts outdoors or toss smoking materials from moving vehicles.

Never discard lit cigarette butts outdoors or toss smoking materials from moving vehicles. Extinguishing outdoor fires: Completely douse outdoor fires with a copious amount of water, stir thoroughly to ensure cooling, and submerge charcoal in water until completely devoid of heat.

Completely douse outdoor fires with a copious amount of water, stir thoroughly to ensure cooling, and submerge charcoal in water until completely devoid of heat. Unattended flames: Never leave any outdoor fire unattended, as wind-carried embers can rapidly ignite nearby dry grass and leaves.

Residents in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties are encouraged to monitor local county alert systems and agency social media channels for real-time updates as the weather event develops through the weekend.