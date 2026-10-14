Home » News » America’s Cup 2027: The AC75 Crew Revolution and the Mystery of the Fifth Sailor

The 38th America’s Cup is reshaping the way elite sailors govern their high-flying AC75 foiling monohulls. Set to take place in the Gulf of Naples in 2027, the next edition of sailing’s premier trophy brings a structural overhaul to board management.

Battery Power Replaces the Grind

Gone are the days of the cyclors. The grueling physical station of four athletes driving hydraulic pressure through intense leg power has been entirely eliminated from the AC75 class. In their place come advanced onboard batteries designed to supply continuous hydraulic energy to the mechanical systems.

This Protocol change opens the door to a more tactical and streamlined racing profile. Without the crushing metabolic output required to pump pedals at peak velocity, the remaining crew members can direct their entire cognitive load toward boat handling, flight control, and tactical execution during high-speed maneuvers.

Defining the Mystery of the Fifth Sailor

While the crew shrinks to five, the reduction does not leave a bare minimum of four traditional roles. The new rulebook requires a five-person roster, creating an entirely new operational puzzle known inside the syndicates as the P5 position. Teams are currently splitting down distinct strategic avenues regarding how to utilize this fifth person on board.

One path envisions the P5 as a dedicated tactician or strategist. Because visibility aboard an AC75 is severely constrained by deep cockpits and a massive mainsail splitting the deck longitudinally, helmsmen are heavily occupied with maintaining flight and managing speed at upwards of 40 knots. A dedicated tactician watching the wind shifts and opposition boats could provide a decisive edge.

Conversely, other syndicates are leaning toward a technical hybrid role. AC75s continuously generate vast arrays of telemetry data measuring speed, trim, flight height, and foil loads. Interpreting these sensors in real time during rapid maneuvers like tacks and gybes requires intense focus. Nathalie Brügger of the Swiss team emphasized the critical value of rapidly parsing onboard data systems, while Emirates Team New Zealand’s Jo Aleh described her function simply as offering an extra pair of hands and eyes.

Inclusivity and Nationality Requirements on the Water

The 2027 Protocol also introduces mandatory diversity and nationality frameworks. At least one member of the five-person crew must be a woman.

Concurrently, nationality rules mandate that at least three crew members, including the female sailor, hold citizenship in the competing team’s home country. Syndicates are permitted a maximum of two non-national sailors, striking a balance between global talent acquisition and national identity.

Meanwhile, configurations are already taking shape across different bases.

The Guest Racer Experience

Adding a commercial and media dimension to the racing theatre, the 38th America’s Cup introduces the “Guest Racer” program. VIPs, sponsors, journalists, or influencers will have the opportunity to experience the raw acceleration of an AC75 directly from the cockpit during live sessions.

These guests will occupy a strictly regulated position, with their weight balanced by ballast if necessary to ensure zero interference with the yacht’s competitive performance. The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between elite syndicates, commercial partners, and the global fan base.

With development focused on foils, electronics, and battery management, the 2027 America’s Cup may ultimately be decided not by raw hardware, but by which team masters the synchronized choreography of its five-person crew.