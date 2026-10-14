Sunchang Cafe Sansol Develops Gochujang Caramel Dessert

Cafe Sansol in Sunchang’s Gangcheonsan has developed “Gochujang Caramel,” a new dessert combining spicy regional chili paste with sweet caramel, following a three-month consulting process under the “Sweet Damsun” traditional dessert project.

The Bottom Line

The product was introduced to consumers during a September pop-up store event in Gwangju alongside traditional jang financiers from Damyang.

Sunchang County plans to feature the new dessert at the upcoming Korea Tteokbokki Festa from November 21 to 22.

Development and Inter-Regional Collaboration

After Cafe Sansol was selected for the public contest project, the establishment spent roughly three months undergoing professional consulting to craft a proprietary recipe that balances the heat of regional gochujang with the sweetness of caramel. Sunchang County officials note that transforming a traditional cooking seasoning into a confectionary item offers consumers an unconventional way to experience fermented flavors.

Public Debuts and Festival Plans

Consumers sampled the item at a pop-up store held in Gwangju last September. That showcase paired the Sunchang creation with traditional jang financiers developed by a Damyang-based enterprise, drawing local attention to fermented-food desserts. Sunchang County is now preparing a public showcase for the item at the Korea Tteokbokki Festa, scheduled to run from November 21 to 22 in Sunchang. County leadership expects these pop-up operations to expand local tourism content and broaden the commercial reach of Sunchang’s fermentation resources.

Event / Milestone Location Date Pop-Up Reveal Gwangju September Korea Tteokbokki Festa Showcase Sunchang November 21–22

Local Economic Objectives

Sunchang County leader Choi Young-il pointed to the broader regional strategy behind the product’s rollout. “The representative fermented food of our region has been reborn as a new dessert, which carries great significance,” Choi stated, adding that the county intends to pair local fermentation assets with creative business concepts to stimulate economic activity and boost tourism appeal across the area.