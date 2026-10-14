Jon Ossoff Rules Out 2028 Presidential Run During Georgia Debate

Jon Ossoff stated during a Tuesday night debate organized by the Atlanta Press Club that he will not run for president in 2028, choosing instead to focus on securing a second six-year term representing Georgia in the United States Senate.

The Georgia Debate Essentials

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., declared he has “zero interest” in running for the presidency in 2028 during an Atlanta Press Club debate.

The nationally watched matchup also covered tariffs, regional data centers, the economy under President Donald Trump, the war in Iran, and the issue of Collins’ son-in-law’s promoting white nationalist posts.

The Presidential Question and Senate Commitment

Facing off against Republican challenger Representative Mike Collins on Tuesday, Ossoff addressed persistent speculation regarding a potential White House bid. Asked directly by a moderator whether he would pursue the presidency in 2028, the Democratic senator offered an unequivocal response.

“I have zero interest in running for president,” Ossoff stated during the hourlong debate. “I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate.”

Ossoff emphasized that any successful presidential run would require him to vacate his current seat, a step he confirmed he is unwilling to take. While political observers have frequently mentioned him as a potential Democratic contender for the 2028 cycle, Ossoff pivoted immediately after his remarks back to the legislative record of his opponent.

Clashing on Tariffs and Campaign Rhetoric

Following the brief exchange regarding future political ambitions, Ossoff turned the discussion toward economic policy, pressing Collins on his support for President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals. Tariffs have served as a central point of contention in both the broader race and a previous debate held the week prior.

Collins countered by suggesting that Ossoff’s policy positions align him closely with the progressive wing of the party, quipping that the incumbent would ultimately be viewed as the Democratic Socialists of America candidate. The debate quickly widened to encompass broader national and international issues, including local data center infrastructure, the state of the economy under Trump, whose approval rating is at record lows, and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Confronting Controversies Over Associations and Faith

The debate grew increasingly tense as both candidates exchanged pointed inquiries regarding controversial associations and past statements. Ossoff challenged Collins directly on whether he considers himself a white nationalist, pointing to social media activity concerning posts disseminated by members of Collins’ family.

“How weak a person do you have to be to be unable to stop someone under your own roof from disseminating neo-Nazi propaganda while you run for Senate?” Ossoff asked.

Collins rejected the characterization while addressing the exchange. “I condemn any sort of hate speech,” Collins said. “Antisemitism, hate of any kind. It’s abhorrent.”

In turn, Collins pressed Ossoff regarding Reid Hoffman, a major contributor to Democratic causes and Ossoff-aligned political committees, whose name appeared in the Epstein files. Ossoff did not directly address the inquiry about the donor, choosing instead to refocus on the controversy surrounding his opponent’s household.

The confrontation also touched on the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. When questioned about audio recordings in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to overturn the state’s results, Collins declined to state explicitly whether Joe Biden won the election, maintaining instead that Georgians suffered under Biden’s tenure.