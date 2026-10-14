Who Actually Invented the USB Flash Drive?

The USB flash drive is a thumb-sized storage gadget that replaced floppy disks by combining Toshiba’s solid-state NAND flash memory with the USB standard. However, its origin is a contested international brawl spanning multiple continents, patent offices, and competing engineering teams between 1998 and 2001.

From Toshiba Laboratories to Intel Bus Architecture

Hardware history rarely follows a straight blueprint, and the USB flash drive is no exception. Long before any thumb drive sat on a desk, the foundational components were developed separately. In 1980, Dr. Fujio Masuoka conceived non-volatile floating-gate semiconductor memory at Toshiba Corporation, showcasing NOR flash memory at the 1984 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting. While NOR flash allowed byte-level random access ideal for system firmware, its manufacturing costs and storage density suffered from requiring individual contact vias for every memory cell.

To bypass these physical hurdles, Masuoka and his team introduced the NAND flash architecture at the 1987 IEDM. By stringing floating-gate MOSFET cells together in series, NAND flash eliminated direct contact vias, shrinking each cell to about 60 percent of a NOR cell’s footprint. Toshiba engineers Riichiro Shirota and Koji Sakui refined the programming mechanics throughout the late 1980s, culminating in Toshiba’s 1991 release of the first commercial four-megabit NAND flash chip. Meanwhile, Intel engineer Ajay Bhatt played a major role in developing the Universal Serial Bus standard, which officially launched in 1996. USB 1.0 introduced hot-plugging and a five-volt power supply through the cable, eliminating the need for external bricks or system reboots. The USB Implementers Forum later established the USB Mass Storage Class protocol via the Bulk-Only Transport profile, providing a standardized interface for operating systems to manage external block storage without custom drivers. By the late 1990s, these converging technologies rendered the 1.44-megabyte floppy disk obsolete.

Global Patent Filings and Competing Hardware Claims

Figuring out who invented the USB flash drive depends heavily on geographical borders and patent filing dates, as multiple global entities reached similar milestones concurrently between 1998 and 2001. Led by Amir Ban, Dov Moran, and Oron Ogdan, Israeli storage firm M-Systems submitted a United States patent application in April 1999 that outlined a PC flash disk relying on a USB interface, non-volatile flash memory, and a custom controller ASIC. Months later, in September 1999, IBM engineer Shimon Shmueli drafted an internal design for a USB flash drive to replace ThinkPad floppy drives, though IBM never secured a core patent. M-Systems subsequently commercialized the technology as the DiskOnKey in late 2000, partnering with IBM to market the hardware globally as the IBM USB Memory Key.

At the same time, Netac Technology engineers Deng Guoshun and Cheng Xiaohua applied for a Chinese patent covering an electronic flash memory external storage device, which was granted in 2002 and served as the foundation for their OnlyDisk item. In Singapore, Trek 2000 International led by Henn Tan filed a priority patent in February 2000 before publicly launching the ThumbDrive at the CeBIT trade show in Hanover, Germany. In Taiwan, Pua Khein-Seng co-founded Phison Electronics Corporation in November 2000, designing the first single-chip USB flash drive controller in 2001. Phison’s System-on-a-Chip integrated the USB physical layer transceiver, memory management unit, and flash controller onto a single piece of silicon, drastically reducing manufacturing costs for worldwide distribution.

Jurisdictional Conflicts and Market Realities

Because patents only hold validity within the countries that grant them, the legal record offers no single definitive winner. Local patent offices operate under distinct regional rules, splitting credit across international jurisdictions and leaving the true origin point open to ongoing debate. M-Systems held the earliest formal U.S. legal claim, Trek 2000 was the first to show one off in public and get it into stores, and Phison solved the silicon integration puzzle that enabled mass production. Ultimately, the absence of a single universally recognized inventor matters less than the convergence of manufacturing capabilities that successfully pushed the hardware onto store shelves while legal teams argued over who crossed the finish line first.