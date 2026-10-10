Luna Rossa targets America’s Cup after Napoli regattas

Luna Rossa is no longer hiding its ambitions for the 38th America’s Cup, signaling a sharp shift in tone following a dominant performance in the preliminary regattas in Naples, according to reports from Gazzetta.it. Max Sirena, the team director, skipper, and CEO of the Italian team, made it clear that the team’s sole objective is lifting the historic trophy.

Raising the Stakes After Naples

The Italian team capitalized on favorable sea conditions and strong winds in the Bay of Naples during the preliminary events. While the preliminary races utilized identical AC40 yachts, the upcoming challenge shifts to the AC75 maxis. Sirena emphasized that the team’s approach is built entirely around winning rather than merely participating.

“Non andiamo a Napoli per partecipare, noi puntiamo solo a vincere,” Sirena stated, highlighting the significance of challenging the defender, New Zealand, on home waters. The Italian team secured four wins in eight fleet races and dominated the match-race final against the New Zealand squad during the Naples showcase.

The event also drew massive public engagement, with lungomare Caracciolo closed to traffic and attracting 250,000 people over four days to watch the action via six big screens against a backdrop featuring Vesuvius, Castel dell’Ovo, and Ischia. The Italian Sailing Federation stand recorded 1,294 new memberships during the event, marking a 17.3 percent increase in FIV members in Campania, with 90 percent of the new enrollees aged between 6 and 14.

Building a Winning Culture and Crew Dynamics

Luna Rossa’s campaign rests on a blend of seasoned veterans and rising prodigies. Peter Burling, the New Zealander winner of the last three editions of the Cup, joined the Italian outfit. Alongside Burling, 22-year-old Marco Gradoni and two-time Olympic gold medalist Ruggero Tita offer formidable options at the helm.

Photo: ilfoglio.it

The team also made headlines by integrating women into the primary sailing crew. Maria Giubilei served aboard the winning boat during the trials, satisfying new event protocols that mandate a woman on board the AC75s. Luna Rossa was the only team to field a female crew member in the primary configuration. The squad also relies on trimmers and sailors such as Gigi Ugolini, Umberto Molineris, and Giovanni Santi.

Looking Ahead to the Louis Vuitton Cup

With the Naples trials concluded, the squad has returned to its base in Cagliari to accelerate development on the AC75 hulls ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cup, which begins on May 22, 2027. Meanwhile, infrastructure development continues at Bagnoli, which will serve as the operational hub for the 2027 event.

Photo: zazoom.it

Regarding the upcoming challenger selection series, Sirena acknowledged it will be hard because the team must defeat all other competitors first, but added that they are looking forward to the challenge.

The broader challenger field saw mixed results in Naples. The British squad struggled near the bottom of the fleet standings, occupying the eighth and ninth positions. The British team serves as the Challenger of Record after starring in the 2024 Cup in Barcelona. Meanwhile, the French squad performed strongly with help from Spanish Olympic gold medalist Botin, the Swiss team Alinghi placed third through consistency, and the American team debuted in the preliminaries while the returning Australian team prepared its Bagnoli base for its first challenge in 27 years. As the Italian base takes shape and technical refinements continue, Luna Rossa aims to translate its preliminary momentum into a historic victory.