Alberta Court Rules Federal Impact Assessment Act Unconstitutional

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that Ottawa’s federal Impact Assessment Act remains unconstitutional following a second legal challenge. Delivered on Friday in a four-to-one decision, the ruling finds that the updated legislation continues to infringe upon provincial jurisdictions by granting the federal government expansive powers over local industrial projects.

Regulatory Overreach and Provincial Competence

Originally enacted by the Liberals under Justin Trudeau, the Impact Assessment Act established a federal framework to evaluate environmental, economic, health, and social effects of designated developments. While Ottawa amended the statute following a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that invalidated large portions of the original text, the appellate court determined the revisions fall short of constitutional compliance.

The court concluded that the legislation still enables federal authorities to halt a provincially regulated project upon identifying even the most minor impact on federal jurisdiction. According to the written decision, the statute creates acute uncertainty by permitting previously unstated standards to apply to designated projects, rather than strictly limiting federal oversight to direct federal effects.

Ontario and Saskatchewan supported Alberta’s legal challenge against the legislation, which has faced sustained opposition from the domestic oil and gas sector since its introduction as Bill C-69. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith characterized Friday’s decision as a major victory for the province, urging the federal government to accept the ruling, forego further appeals, and collaborate directly with provincial jurisdictions.

Legal Challenge Metric Details Court of Appeal Decision 4 to 1 ruling against the federal statute Key Jurisdictional Conflict Federal veto power over provincial projects Supporting Provinces Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan Targeted Industries Oil and gas, mining, and ports

Parallel Federal Infrastructure Strategies

The appellate ruling coincides with separate federal efforts to streamline resource projects through alternative legislative channels. Earlier this month, the Pacific Link pipeline project became the first initiative granted national interest status under Ottawa’s new Building Canada Act.

The Building Canada Act permits the federal government to bypass a dozen federal statutes to expedite targeted developments. Concurrently, through recently tabled Bill C-39, Ottawa has moved to transfer the assessment process for energy pipelines from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to the Canada Energy Regulator.

Federal officials noted that industry stakeholders indicated the Canada Energy Regulator possesses specialized expertise in energy projects absent within the Impact Assessment Agency. However, the regulator remains bound by the statutory requirements of the Impact Assessment Act during its reviews.

Federal Response and Next Steps

Responding to the appellate decision, Amy Falkner, speaking for federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin, stated that the government is currently reviewing the ruling and evaluating next steps. Falkner emphasized that the legal opinion does not alter the federal commitment to collaborative federalism or its objective to maintain economic competitiveness in a shifting global landscape.

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