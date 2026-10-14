Home » News » As players await the latest winning numbers for the Cundinamarca Lottery, administrators have

As players await the latest winning numbers for the Cundinamarca Lottery, administrators have confirmed a substantial prize pool exceeding $28.071 millones for the scheduled draw, which anchors public health funding initiatives across the region and the wider national network. Headlining the weekly offering is a grand prize of $10,000,000,000, awarded exclusively to tickets matching both the four-digit winning number and its corresponding series.

The weekly drawing normally takes place on Monday nights at 11:15 p.m., though holiday schedules occasionally push the event to the following business day. While officials prepare the official figures for public release, participants are urged to keep their physical tickets secure and verify all identifying markers before beginning any claim procedures.

Prize Structure and Partial Matches

The comprehensive payout plan spans multiple categories, rewarding partial number matches and specific series combinations alongside the top jackpot. Major secondary tiers include the Balsa Millonaria offering $500,000,000 with series, the Tunjo de Oro at $300,000,000, and the Guaca Secreta set at $100,000,000.

Additional winning categories feature three Tres Tesoros awards of $50,000,000 each, alongside twenty prizes of $20,000,000 and thirty-five prizes of $10,000,000, all requiring matching series. Smaller divisions reward partial alignments, such as matching the final digit, which yields $40,000 when the series aligns or $5,000 if the series differs. Similar proportional payouts apply to combinations involving the first two digits, the last two digits, and specific three-number groupings.

Verification and Claim Protocols

Confirming a winning ticket requires more than a simple check of the four primary digits. Holders must verify that the winning number, the official series, and the specific draw number all match their purchased physical stub.

For prizes exceeding $10,000,000, winners must complete their claims directly at the lottery’s official offices. This administrative process requires presenting the physical ticket in pristine condition alongside a citizenship card, a tax registry document known locally as the RUT, and official banking certification. For winnings under $10,000,000, holders can process payouts through authorized distribution networks subject to established verification guidelines.

Public Health Funding Impact

Beyond individual payouts, ticket sales drive mandatory financial transfers directed toward public health systems. These funds support medical infrastructure and operational budgets within the Cundinamarca department and contribute to the broader national healthcare framework under existing regulatory mandates.

As administrative teams finalize the latest draw data, participants are reminded to consult official bulletins to cross-reference their serial numbers and verify the exact outcomes of the weekly session.