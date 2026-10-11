Samsung Price Drops Hit TVs, Laptops, and Earbuds

As livemint.com reported, a broad price drop across Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy Book laptops, Galaxy tablets, and wireless earbuds has hit retail channels. The discounts offer buyers a chance to pick up hardware without paying full flagship prices, spanning the company’s entire device ecosystem.

Samsung Mini LED And Neo QLED TV Discounts

Buyers looking at 55-inch models have two primary display configurations to evaluate. The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K TV targets everyday home entertainment with Mini LED backlighting, HDR support, 4K upscaling, and 30W built-in speakers. Samsung backs this model with seven years of OS upgrades, providing long-term platform support.

For picture-focused viewers, the 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV pairs Quantum Mini LED backlighting with the NQ4 AI Processor. This silicon handles advanced picture processing and 4K upscaling. Both television variants feature access to over 150 channels through Samsung’s smart platform.

Galaxy Book Laptop Configurations On Sale

Mobile computing options during the event target distinct productivity tiers. The Samsung Galaxy Book6 features a 14-inch WUXGA display powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor paired with 16GB of RAM. Samsung claims up to 24 hours of battery life for this compact chassis.

For office work and study environments requiring expanded screen real estate, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 steps up to a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It runs on an Intel Core i5 1335U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This configuration ships with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office included, and a hardware fingerprint reader.

Wireless Audio Ecosystem Reductions

Audio hardware see discounts across standard and pro tiers. The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 bring Hi-Fi audio, Adaptive ANC, EQ 2.0, 360 Audio, Live Translation, and head gesture controls to existing Galaxy smartphone users. They carry an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

Stepping up to the Galaxy Buds3 Pro introduces Active Noise Control, 360 Surround Sound, Galaxy AI features, pinch controls, and an IP57 water resistance rating. Battery life reaches up to 37 hours total when utilizing the included charging case.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite And Tab S9 Tablet Choices

Tablets in the sale cater to different user priorities. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch LCD, 128GB of internal storage, integrated AI capabilities, and a bundled S Pen for note-taking, PDF annotation, and sketching.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 prioritizes display fidelity over newer software layers. It utilizes an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, quad speakers, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and includes an S Pen.