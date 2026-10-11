Porsche prices new Cayenne electric at 1.1 million krone

Porsche has introduced the entry-level Cayenne Electric with a starting price of roughly 1.1 million Norwegian kroner, saving buyers around 650,000 kroner compared to the high-performance Turbo variant. Broom reported that while the 1,156-horsepower Turbo model commands a starting price of over 1.7 million kroner, the base electric version delivers 442 horsepower with launch control and reaches 100 kilometers per hour in 4.8 seconds.

Specifications and Battery Performance

The new model features a length just under five meters with a 3.02-meter wheelbase, matching the physical dimensions of its stablemate. Broom noted that the vehicle carries a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack and includes air suspension as standard equipment. Exterior differences remain minimal, allowing the base model to maintain an appearance nearly identical to the Turbo variant. The vehicle achieves an EPA-rated range of up to 641 kilometers, though test configurations with 22-inch wheels reduce that figure to 608 kilometers. Energy consumption during testing averaged between 18.5 and 19.5 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometers under mild conditions.

Charging Speeds and Practical Capability

An 800-volt architecture enables direct-current fast charging at speeds up to 400 kilowatts. Broom stated that replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes 16 minutes under ideal circumstances. Drivers can gain up to 255 kilometers of range during a ten-minute stop when utilizing peak charging capacity. The SUV maintains a 781-liter trunk capacity, a 90-liter front trunk, and a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tons when equipped with the Offroad package.

Equipment Costs and Final Pricing

Optional extras quickly push the final purchase price past the base threshold. Broom reported that a test vehicle fitted with selective upgrades reached roughly 1.6 million kroner. Major individual options include 22-inch Exclusive wheels priced at 46,600 kroner, adaptive sports seats costing 19,900 kroner, rear-axle steering at 20,900 kroner, and a BOSE surround sound system valued at 16,600 kroner. Preparations for wireless charging add another 50,000 kroner to the configuration.