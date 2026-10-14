Tamil Nadu Faces Rain Alerts as Northeast Monsoon Arrives

Chennai and Tamil Nadu residents face an immediate shift in weather conditions as the Northeast Monsoon begins.

The arrival of the Northeast Monsoon marks a sharp transition from prolonged dry heat across coastal districts. According to the India Meteorological Department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas has set the stage for a low-pressure formation over the southeast Bay of Bengal. This seasonal shift follows the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the country’s remaining regions, establishing favorable conditions for the southern peninsula’s primary wet season.

Low-Pressure System Triggers Regional Rain Alerts

Meteorological data indicates that the disturbance over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near the southern Sri Lankan coast, has generated a trough extending to the central Bay. This active circulation drives active precipitation across multiple southern districts.

First rains of the Northeast Monsoon from today in Chennai & Tamil Nadu===============================What to expect over the next 2 weeks?* Sudden spells of rain, followed by breaks.* Another sudden spell of rain, with occasional heavy spells.* Rainfall may not be… pic.twitter.com/ufB8cYLlt6 — https://x.com/praddy06/status/2110198958056472606

Rainfall totals vary significantly by geography, with coastal belts experiencing immediate downpours while interior regions prepare for incoming storms. The weather service has issued yellow alerts for heavy rainfall spanning Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 15 through October 18.

District-Wise Breakdown of Expected Rainfall

Precipitation patterns show distinct regional intensity as the monsoon takes hold. While southern coastal sectors record heavy morning downpours, inland zones experience intermittent cloud cover and sharp, isolated showers.

Photo: Indian Express

Date High-Impact Districts Under Warning General Weather Conditions October 14 Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari Heavy thunderstorms; moderate rains in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and 19 other districts. October 15 Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and others Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h alongside heavy mountain downpours. October 16 Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Thanjavur, and others Widespread heavy spells across 19 districts, accompanied by lightning. October 17 Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Tiruchirappalli Continued heavy precipitation in hilly and central agricultural belts.

Chennai Prepares for Intermittent Monsoon Spells

In Chennai, residents experienced overcast skies and early morning light showers following weeks of sustained heat. Forecasters note that the upcoming two weeks will feature an on-and-off weather rhythm rather than continuous downpours.

Local administrative bodies have initiated preventive measures, clearing plastic and sand blockages from water bodies, repairing road trenches carved for utility work, and identifying vulnerable old trees and structures to prevent storm damage.