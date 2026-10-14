Virtus Bologna faces Paris Basketball in Euroleague action on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 20.45 local time at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Basket and streamed via NOW and Sky Go, with commentary from Andrea Solaini and Laura Macchi.

Alex Mumbrú’s squad heads into the French capital looking to extend a four-game winning streak across all competitions, having recently secured victories against Olympiacos and Bayern Monaco in Europe alongside domestic wins over Maxima Roma and Venezia.

That positive momentum marks a sharp turnaround from a sluggish start that saw the Italian side drop three of their first four games of the season. Bologna currently sits in tenth place in the Euroleague standings with a 2-2 record, while Paris Basketball trails behind at 1-3.

Chasing a Paris Taboo

History weighs heavily on the visitors as they step onto the hardwood in Paris. In four previous encounters over the last two years, Virtus has never managed to secure a victory against the French side.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 ⚔️🆚 @ParisBasketball 📍 Adidas Arena🕘 20:45🏀 @EuroLeague 📺 Sky Sport Basket, Now📻 @nettunobologna1 #Virtus100 pic.twitter.com/T4Jq4A1xTT — https://x.com/VirtusBo/status/2110261132061458926

Despite the historical head-to-head disadvantage, the favor of the predictions leans toward Bologna this time around. The team has seemingly found its tactical footing under Mumbrú, relying on a fast-paced offensive style and consistent shooting.

The Italian side boasts a balanced scoring attack. Four different players are currently averaging in double figures for Bologna, anchored by Marcus Carr’s team-leading 14.2 points and 6.5 assists per game.

The Threat of Nadir Hifi

Stopping the hosts means finding a way to neutralize Nadir Hifi. The star of Paris Basketball leads the Euroleague in scoring during the early weeks of the season, maintaining an average of over 20 points per game through the first four fixtures.

Photo: oasport.it

While Paris searches for consistency after dropping three of its opening four matches, Hifi remains an explosive offensive engine. Containing his play will dictate whether Bologna can finally break its Parisian hoodoo.

Team Current Record Key Scorer Recent Form Virtus Bologna 2-2 (10th Place) Marcus Carr (14.2 PPG) 4-game win streak Paris Basketball 1-3 Nadir Hifi (20+ PPG) Looking to bounce back

Following tonight’s clash, the V-Nere face a double-game European week testing the depth of Mumbrú’s roster.