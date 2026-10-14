Emma Ellingsen Opens Up About Dating, Love Life, and Transphobia

Norwegian model and influencer Emma Ellingsen, 25, reveals in the Podme podcast Ida med hjertet i hånden that she previously believed she did not deserve love due to intense online transphobia. Having recently lowered her guard, Ellingsen shares that she is actively dating and looking for a kind, respectful partner with whom to build a future.

Emma Ellingsen’s Romantic Shift and Future Goals

Ellingsen spent years feeling unworthy of romance after absorbing harsh online rhetoric and transphobic commentary.

Following gender-affirming surgery, she felt more comfortable dating but still struggled to believe romantic interests who told her being trans was not an issue.

Now single after going on multiple dates and seeing someone over a longer period, she seeks a respectful best friend and ultimately wants children through adoption or surrogacy.

Overcoming the Weight of Online Transphobia

In the podcast hosted by Ida Fladen, Emma Ellingsen opens up about the intersection of public visibility, targeted transphobia, and her evolving romantic life. During her appearance on the Prime Video reality series Girls of Oslo, Ellingsen revealed she had reached a breaking point where she felt fundamentally undeserving of affection. Expanding on those feelings to Fladen, she explained how relentless commentary chipped away at her self-worth. The things people said really got to me, and it just came to a point where I felt like: ‘OK, maybe it is true then, that I don’t deserve it, because I’m special, and I’m weird,’ she shared in the podcast.

Before undergoing gender-affirming surgery, Ellingsen frequently pulled back just as digital connections with men transitioned to face-to-face meetings. While the procedure made her more comfortable with the concept of dating, a hardening public debate surrounding trans people created new psychological barriers. Vitriolic online commentary and unfounded claims directly influenced her self-perception. Even when prospective dates assured her that her background was a non-issue, internalizing the ambient hostility made acceptance difficult. When guys have been like ‘yeah, but it’s totally fine,’ then I’ve been like ‘no, you can’t mean that,’ she noted.

Shifting Perspectives and Active Dating

A turning point arrived after speaking candidly about her vulnerabilities during the third season of Girls of Oslo, which premiered on April 29. Opening up to friends helped dismantle the internal narrative of unworthiness. She resolved that 2026 would be the year she lowered her guard and gave romance a genuine chance. According to reporting by VG, she has since been on multiple dates and maintained longer connections with specific individuals, though she remains single.

Her criteria for a partner have sharpened considerably. While she has never been in an official relationship, she prioritizes mutual laughter, emotional safety, and deep respect over superficial traits. A casual acceptance of her identity is no longer sufficient; prospective partners must truly see her for who she is. At the same time, she emphasizes contentment with solitude, noting that any future partner must truly be the right person for her to spend energy on it.

Planning for Family and Parenthood

Beyond romance, Ellingsen remains clear about her long-term family aspirations. Having opted against storing genetic material prior to her surgery due to personal discomfort at the time, she envisions expanding her family through adoption or utilizing a future partner’s genetic material via surrogacy. Children, I want in any case, she affirmed on the podcast.

Key Milestone Context & Detail Age & Public Profile 25-year-old model and influencer, featured in Girls of Oslo. Recent Media Appearance Interviewed on the Podme podcast Ida med hjertet i hånden by Ida Fladen. Romantic Status Actively dating after lowering her guard; currently single. Future Family Plans Intent on having children via adoption or surrogacy.

Whether an eventual relationship will progress to marriage remains to be seen, but Ellingsen maintains that the barrier for entry is high. If a partner proves compatible enough to reach official relationship status, she insists she will not delay the next steps.