ITIA Confirms Gaël Monfils Has Officially Retired from Tennis

Gaël Monfils is officially retired from professional tennis at age 40 and is no longer authorized to participate in tournaments, following his inclusion on the International Tennis Integrity Agency retirement list on October 5, the ITIA confirmed.

The administrative change abruptly halts planned farewell appearances.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Monfils is removed from active ATP player pools.

Tournament organizers in Lyon and Paris lose a domestic draw.

The regulatory requirement for a six-month anti-doping re-entry pool makes a competitive comeback impossible in the immediate future.

The Regulatory Hurdle Blocking a Parisian Farewell

The administrative status of the former world No. 6 shifted on October 5, when the International Tennis Integrity Agency updated its official roster of retired athletes. Adrian Bassett, communications manager for the ITIA, confirmed to L’Équipe that the listing removes the player from the active anti-doping testing program and signifies that he is no longer authorized to participate in tournaments. The agency received a notification indicating retirement and removing the player from anti-doping protocols, noting it is an administrative formality that does not require justification. Monfils’s name did not figure on the entry list for the main draw or the qualifications at the Rolex Paris Masters.

🚨 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧: Gaël Monfils will not play the Paris Masters, the event he planned as his career finale. The ITIA lists him as retired from 5 October 2026.↳ 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗫𝗧The 40-year-old Frenchman's last tournament was the US Open, where he lost in the second round to… pic.twitter.com/51kHn5ncEa — https://x.com/betbugstennis/status/2110121416003813870

That procedural requirement closes the door on competitive entries at the upcoming ATP 250 in Lyon and the Rolex Paris Masters, with the player currently ranked 254th at the ATP.

Career Milestone / Event Details Final Competitive Match US Open second round vs. Learner Tien, September 3–4 Retirement Effective Date October 5 (Confirmed by ITIA) Career Statistics 13 ATP singles titles, former world No. 6, Roland-Garros semifinalist (2008), two Grand Slam semifinals Blocked Tournaments ATP 250 de Lyon (October 19–25), Rolex Paris Masters (November 2–8), Vienna

Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Exit

The sudden transition caught tournament directors and supporters off guard, with the 40-year-old husband of Elina Svitolina having not yet made a public statement. Following his second-round defeat to Learner Tien at the US Open on September 3, Monfils outlined a schedule for a farewell tour, stating Je vais jouer le tournoi de Lyon, peut-être le tournoi de Vienne et normalement aussi La Défense Arena. Et puis je vais faire un petit break après.

The French star is expected to appear in exhibition matches in Lyon at the end of the following week alongside Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, and Gilles Simon, rather than competing in the first edition of the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, a new ATP 250. Those exhibition appearances involve the generation known as the “Four Musketeers,” even as questions remain regarding whether recurring physical injuries—which forced him to prematurely end seasons and restricted him to only three appearances in the last ten Rolex Masters editions, having been a finalist in 2009 and 2010—accelerated the timeline for his departure from the tour.

Memorable Tributes at Roland-Garros and New York

C’est une chance inouïe.

Photo: L'essentiel

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