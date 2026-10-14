Scientists Discover Universe’s Most Powerful Explosions May Not Exist

New mathematical models suggest that some of the universe’s most powerful explosions, known as hypernovas, may not happen at all. Scientists at University College London found that unusual stars previously thought to require blasts ten times more energetic than typical supernovas can actually be explained by ordinary supernovas that fling out matter in uneven, non-spherical ways.

How Ordinary Supernovas Mimic Hypernova Debris

Astronomers first proposed hypernovas to account for unusual stars discovered in the halo of the Milky Way and a neighboring dwarf galaxy. These stellar bodies possess chemical compositions that seemed impossible to form from average stellar deaths. Traditional stellar evolution models assumed that dying stars distribute their forged elements uniformly into the surrounding interstellar medium. However, team leader Anmol Aggarwal of University College London (UCL) pointed out that modern observations reveal a different reality.

Oxygen predominantly flies in one direction during a stellar collapse, while sulfur and other heavy elements jet off toward entirely different trajectories. New stars form from localized mixes of these specific debris streams rather than a homogenized average of the total ejected mass. Mathematical models incorporating this uneven distribution demonstrate that stars with highly irregular chemical signatures form naturally from standard supernova events.

All the observational evidence previously used to argue for hypernovae suddenly vanishes under these revised calculations. Ralph Schoenrich of the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at UCL noted that despite decades of research, the precise degree of mixing within supernova material remains an open question. The team’s research indicates that incomplete mixing governs how ejected stellar layers distribute their contents.

Reexamining Sculptor Dwarf Galaxy Stars and Metal-Poor Relics

The investigation initially focused on four distinct stars suspected of originating from hypernova ejecta. Reevaluating these stellar profiles through asymmetrical blast models revealed that three of them likely formed from plain supernovae. One such star resides within the Sculptor dwarf galaxy, a small satellite of the Milky Way, while another exhibits an iron concentration less than a hundred-thousandth of that found in the Sun.

A third star had previously been traced to a parent star roughly 80 times the mass of the Sun. That particular explosion was claimed to release more than twenty times the energy of an ordinary supernova.

Photo: AOL.com

Researchers then directed their attention to a single red giant star residing in the Milky Way halo. This outlier contains an overabundance of heavy elements like silver and uranium, which typically demand the extreme conditions found in stellar cores massive enough to trigger a hypernova. Alternatively, such heavy elements can emerge when two ultra-dense neutron stars collide and merge.

This specific red giant lacks certain heavy elements that would ordinarily mark the aftermath of a neutron star collision. Furthermore, the star orbits the galaxy backward compared to most neighbors, traveling at approximately 229 miles (368 kilometers) per second. This trajectory indicates it originated in a metal-poor dwarf galaxy before being gravitationally captured by the Milky Way.

The Neutron Star Merger and Asymmetrical Blast Hypothesis

Accounting for the rapid spin and extreme outer-halo location required a more nuanced approach than a simple hypernova attribution. The research team concluded that the red giant’s unusual chemical inventory arose from a combination of an ordinary supernova and a neutron star collision occurring within a dwarf galaxy where gas remained low in iron for over a billion years.

The Universe's Most Powerful Explosions

Telescope images of historical supernova remnants such as Cassiopeia A and supernova 1987A display distinct knots and long strands of material, supporting the premise of lopsided blasts. Furthermore, the high-velocity kicks imparted to neutron stars leave behind physical evidence that demands asymmetrical explosions rather than uniform spherical expansion.

The findings from these investigations were published as two papers in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Incorporating incomplete elemental mixing into galactic evolution models changes how astronomers understand the chemical enrichment of galaxies and the dynamics of the interstellar medium.