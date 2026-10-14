Taiwanese state-owned energy firm CPC Corporation plans to purchase 6 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually from an Alaskan infrastructure project and invest up to $4.4 billion in its development, the island’s Ministry of Economic Affairs announced.

The agreement links Taiwan’s long-term energy procurement directly to the United States amid sustained diplomatic and military pressure from Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump described the pact at an Alaska political rally as “one of the biggest deals ever made.”

A Year of Bilateral Negotiations

Under the current framework, CPC Corporation signed an initial letter of intent in March 2025. This followed more than a year of bilateral negotiations and evaluations, according to the Taiwanese ministry.

🔴 Taiwan to invest up to $4.4B in Alaska LNG pipeline, buy 6M metric tons annuallyTaiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation signed a letter of intent in March 2025 for liquefied natural gas from an 807-mile Alaska pipeline project connecting the North Slope to a southern export… pic.twitter.com/IVzhgNZz1r — https://x.com/NewsTongueX/status/2110274377593901407

The proposed mega-project centers on an 807-mile pipeline. It is designed to connect Alaska’s North Slope to an export terminal in the southern region of the state. If development proceeds on schedule, deliveries could begin supporting Taiwan’s domestic energy supply by 2032 at the earliest.

Contrasting Timeline and Term Details

The Taiwanese statement did not specify the exact duration of the purchase commitment.

However, Trump asserted at the rally that Taiwan had agreed to purchase 30 percent of the pipeline’s output for a 20-year period. He called it “one of the biggest commitments in history for anything.”

Geopolitical Pressures and Arms Sales

The announcement arrives as Taipei awaits a $14 billion U.S. arms sales package. The United States is Taiwan’s main informal supporter and arms provider.

China sees the island as its own breakaway province, to be annexed by force if necessary, and escalates its military threats and diplomatic pressure. Beijing previously pressed Washington to halt arms sales, contributing to delays in the $14 billion defense package following a May summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Beijing’s Swift Rejection

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that external exchanges of “China’s Taiwan region” must be handled in accordance with the “one-China” principle.

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She stated that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s pursuit of independence under the guise of trade cooperation would not succeed.

Pending Commercial Terms

CPC Corporation’s eventual shareholding ratios and commercial terms remain subject to ongoing negotiations.

Even so, the Ministry of Economic Affairs emphasized that the project will diversify Taiwan’s energy imports, expand supply flexibility, and strengthen bilateral ties under professional and mutually beneficial guidelines.