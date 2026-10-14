Trump and advisers debate livestreaming Fort Hood shooter execution

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump and his advisers are weighing whether to scrap plans to livestream the firing squad execution of the Fort Hood shooter, after Trump remarked in private that he was previously unaware Nidal Hasan was paralysed from the waist down.

Set to take place at Fort Hood on 3 December, the execution would mark the US Army’s first such soldier execution since World War II and the first time any death penalty has been imposed on an armed service member in 65 years. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding dozens of others in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, where he was shot in the back by law enforcement.

The president was not aware that Hegseth was announcing last week that the administration planned to let the public watch the execution, and was not sure what to make of it at first. Trump told reporters on Friday that he was not involved but said “I understand the decision”, adding that some people “want to set an example” by livestreaming the execution.

The White House directed inquiries to Trump’s remarks over the weekend. Trump has said he will ultimately make the call about the proposed live stream.

Global Condemnation and Cross-Border Pushback

The Pentagon’s initial announcement drew sharp rebukes from foreign leaders, religious figures, and legal ethicists alike. In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC News that his government would do everything it can to stop the “abhorrent” live stream from being shown in Australia. While noting that it was not as simple as “turning off a light switch”, Albanese emphasized that online services have the responsibility to protect users from harmful material.

President Trump comments on the planned execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood shooter, and the Pentagon’s proposal to livestream the firing squad.Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, carried out the November 5, 2009, attack at Fort Hood, Texas, walking into a Soldier Readiness… — https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/2108993718426403297

Meanwhile, the Vatican weighed in with profound moral condemnation. On the World Day Against the Death Penalty, Pope Leo XIV declared capital punishment “inadmissible” on social media, while Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said the planned livestream was “truly incomprehensible” and “unacceptable to turn death into a spectacle,” as reported by NBC News. Domestically, the proposal faced bipartisan backlash, and people across the Pentagon and the Army were caught off guard.

Weighing Deterrence Against Propaganda Risks

The rationale behind the broadcast originally stemmed from a desire to underscore the severity of violent crimes. Defending the plan, Hegseth said: “People need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things”, a sentiment later echoed by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, according to analysis published by MS NOW.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Legal scholars and ethicists point out the fine line between penal transparency and harmful spectacle. Writing in a perspective republished by 1News, philosopher Jacqueline Boaks noted that treating footage of violent deaths as spectacle undermines traits such as compassion, whereas traditional arguments for viewing historical events usually center on bearing witness, oversight, or preventing future crimes.

Photo: MS NOW

Key Official / Figure Stance on Livestreamed Execution Donald Trump Weighing final decision, balancing deterrence value against negative visual imagery. Pete Hegseth Defended public broadcast to demonstrate serious consequences for violent crimes. Anthony Albanese Condemned plan as abhorrent, seeking levers to block broadcast in Australia. Pope Leo XIV / Vatican Total opposition, calling the capital punishment and spectacle unacceptable.

With the 3 December execution date approaching, the Pentagon is actively reevaluating its broadcast strategy. Even if there is a broadcast of the event, it will likely be cut before shots are fired, in part, due to concerns that the moment could offer a propaganda opportunity for terrorist groups.