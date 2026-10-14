Why Sean Connery Fled Spain and Sold His Marbella Mansion

In 1999, legendary actor Sean Connery sold his Costa del Sol mansion, Villa Malibú, for approximately £5.5 million and permanently relocated to the Bahamas after decades of maintaining a residence in Spain, driven away by aggressive urban development and the loss of his hard-earned privacy under Marbella mayor Jesús Gil.

The Bottom Line

Sean Connery lived in Spain for more than twenty years, initially drawn to the country during film shoots in Almería during the 1960s.

Rapid and aggressive local real estate development destroyed the privacy of his Marbella estate, culminating in an unauthorized campaign video featuring the actor.

Connery ultimately sold his property in 1999 and moved to Lyford Cay in the Bahamas, where he lived until his death at age 90 in October 2020.

From Almería Filming Locations to a Costa del Sol Sanctuary

Sean Connery’s deep ties to Spain began long before he settled down in the sun. As xataka.com.mx reported, the Scottish actor made his first trip to the country in January 1964 to film The Hill. Four years later, he returned to shoot the western Shalako under the direction of Edward Dmytryk. While the landscapes of Almería—particularly Aguadulce—initially captured his imagination, Connery ultimately chose the Costa del Sol as his permanent base in the 1970s. He purchased a coastal Andalusian-style property named Malibú, situated in El Rodeo between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, as trendencias.com detailed. Originally owned by diplomat and author Edgar Neville and Conchita Montes, the isolated estate allowed Connery and his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, to enjoy decades of quiet seclusion alongside regular rounds of golf at local clubs like Las Brisas, Aloha, and Los Naranjos. Before purchasing the estate, Connery would attend parties at the Marbella Club or dine out at the restaurant Santiago.

🇪🇸 Sean Connery had close ties with Spain. He owned a beautiful estate in Marbella, where he lived with his wife Diane Cilento after their secret wedding in Gibraltar in 1962. pic.twitter.com/IFt7SUyC90 — https://x.com/DoubleODispatch/status/2109712202077020627

Clashes with Jesús Gil and the Loss of Privacy

The peaceful lifestyle that drew Connery to Marbella began to crumble with the political rise of Jesús Gil as mayor. Tensions between the actor and the municipal government escalated when the local administration used footage of Connery playing golf for institutional campaign promotion without securing his permission, according to xataka.com.mx. Specifically, in 1995, Jesús Gil prepared a reelection campaign video featuring an image of Sean Connery in a golf cart as proof that celebrities adored Marbella, which infuriated the actor and prompted him to successfully have the image removed for violating his image rights. However, the true breaking point was the explosive real estate expansion that soon boxed in his once-isolated villa, with new construction springing up right next to his property after he had already lived there for more than 20 years. During subsequent legal proceedings tied to the property, former Marbella urban planning head Juan Antonio Roca recalled a dinner where the former James Bond delivered a blunt warning to the mayor, as noted by espinof.com: “I am not going to consent to the neighbors seeing me in my underwear.” With construction springing up on all sides and destroying his privacy, Connery reached his limit.

The Sale of Villa Malibú and the Path to the Bahamas

He packed his belongings and moved permanently to the Bahamas, where he had already begun spending extended periods at Lyford Cay since the mid-1990s. While the actor found lasting peace and undisturbed golf courses in the Caribbean until his passing on October 31, 2020, his former Marbella home cast a long legal shadow. Lawyer Héctor Díaz Bastién became embroiled in an investigation regarding tax fraud, money laundering, and urban planning irregularities in Marbella that surfaced following the demolition of Connery’s mansion and the subsequent construction of a luxury apartment block. The property later became central to the “Caso Goldfinger” investigations, which examined the irregular rezoning of the Malibú lands for luxury apartments, leading the Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Marbella to indict Sean Connery and his wife Micheline Roquebrune for alleged money laundering in 2010. Although judicial authorities ultimately dismissed charges against Connery and his wife in 2014, the legal fallout permanently closed the chapter on Hollywood royalty living openly on the Spanish coast.