Home » Economy » Enedis National Survey: How to Identify the Official Email and Protect Your Data

French grid operator Enedis is currently conducting a national survey regarding residential electricity usage, triggering a wave of emails to selected households throughout October and November 2026. While the communication is legitimate, recipients maintain the legal right to decline both the general questionnaire and the granular, 15-minute interval data collection request.

Strategic Implications for Residential Consumers

Voluntary Participation: The survey, conducted by the research firm Enov, is entirely optional; declining does not impact service or grid access.

The survey, conducted by the research firm Enov, is entirely optional; declining does not impact service or grid access. Data Granularity Risks: Authorizing 15-minute interval tracking allows for the mapping of daily habits, including occupancy and appliance usage, which exceeds standard daily consumption reporting.

Authorizing 15-minute interval tracking allows for the mapping of daily habits, including occupancy and appliance usage, which exceeds standard daily consumption reporting. Verification Protocols: Official correspondence from Enedis never requests banking details, immediate payments, or commercial contracts; any such request is a confirmed indicator of fraudulent activity.

The Scope of the Enedis Data Collection

Since October 12, 2026, Enedis has been soliciting feedback from a select group of households to better calibrate future grid requirements. The questionnaire covers housing infrastructure, electrical equipment, and general usage patterns. According to the company, the initiative is strictly for research purposes and is not a precursor to commercial solicitation or contract changes.

The primary point of friction for privacy-conscious consumers is the request to access electricity consumption data at 15-minute intervals. While standard smart meters typically report a single daily figure, this “load curve” provides 96 distinct data points per day. This level of detail allows for the identification of specific behavioral patterns, such as when a water heater activates or when a residence is vacant.

Regulatory Framework and Data Privacy Rights

The legal protection for these data points is rooted in the Loi Informatique et Libertés of 1978 and subsequent European data protection regulations. These frameworks stipulate that, outside of direct billing requirements, personal consumption data cannot be transmitted to third parties without specific, informed, and unambiguous consent.

A notable exception exists under Décret n° 2026-339, enacted on April 30, 2026. This regulation permits Enedis to share half-hourly load curves with EDF for a specific sample of households under the regulated tariff (TRV) to facilitate new pricing experiments. This experiment is scheduled to run from October 1, 2026, through October 1, 2027. Crucially, the current Enov-led survey does not fall under this mandatory sharing mandate; it remains a voluntary agreement that participants can refuse or revoke at any time.

Identifying Fraudulent Imitations

As digital phishing attempts against utility customers increase, Enedis has clarified that its official communication is identifiable by what it lacks. The firm does not ask for payment, nor does it impose deadlines for participation.

Feature Official Enedis/Enov Survey Fraudulent Communication Request Type Research questionnaire Payment or bank details Commercial Intent None Sales offers or contract changes Urgency None Immediate action required Scope Usage and equipment data Financial/Personal ID theft

Managing Consent and Data Access

As of mid-October 2026, the threshold for mandatory data disclosure remains tied to specific, time-bound regulatory experiments rather than a systemic change in utility-consumer privacy protocols.