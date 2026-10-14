Deng Pibing, a prominent Chinese-Cambodian tycoon and chairman of the Zhengheng Group, faces an Interpol Red Notice following revelations that his “Long Bay” development in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province functioned as a sophisticated hub for human trafficking, drug distribution, and cyber-scam operations. The investigation, which surfaced in mid-October 2026, exposes how Deng leveraged high-level police connections and self-funded local law enforcement to shield his activities from scrutiny.

The Mechanics of a State-Sanctioned Scam Hub

The “Long Bay” project, situated within the Seven Stars Sea Special Economic Zone—a flagship component of the Belt and Road Initiative—was marketed as a premier luxury tourism destination. However, a recent investigation by Al Jazeera’s 101 East revealed a darker reality behind the polished facade. Using undercover reporters posing as representatives of a Philippine gambling conglomerate, the investigation uncovered a sprawling, high-security complex housing an estimated 6,000 workers. While company associates claimed internal rules prohibited targeting Chinese citizens, undercover footage confirmed that staff were explicitly engaged in defrauding mainland residents.

The operations were bolstered by a culture of impunity. Deng himself boasted to investigators about his “generosity” toward local authorities, claiming he personally financed the construction of a police station and paid the salaries of local officers. This financial entanglement ensured that his facilities remained untouched while other, less-connected scam parks were raided. His inner circle even included personnel embedded within the Cambodian National Police, providing him with early warnings regarding law enforcement movements.

Geopolitical Chessboards and the “Director’s Script”

Deng’s fall mirrors the broader crackdown on transnational crime syndicates operating in the Mekong sub-region. His connection to She Zhijiang, the infamous mastermind of the KK Garden project who was extradited to China in November 2025, highlights the precarious nature of these criminal empires. When questioned about the inevitability of his peers’ arrests, Deng described himself and his associates as mere actors in a pre-written script, warning that one should never attempt to “disrupt the director’s arrangements.”

The following table outlines the timeline of the recent crackdown on Southeast Asian cyber-fraud syndicates, which has sent ripples through regional security and investment circles:

Date Event November 2025 She Zhijiang, mastermind of the KK Garden, is extradited from Thailand to China. January 6, 2026 Chen Zhi, founder of the Prince Group, is arrested in Cambodia. Early 2026 Deng Pibing flees Cambodia following advice to leave the country. October 10, 2026 Al Jazeera releases its documentary exposing the Long Bay scam operations.

From Philanthropy to International Fugitive

Deng’s transition from a respected businessman to a wanted fugitive has caused significant embarrassment for his past institutional partners. This reactive sanitization underscores the reputational risk now facing organizations that accepted funds from figures deeply embedded in the "Belt and Road" shadow economy.

Photo: 三立新聞

The Cambodian authorities, led by the Committee for Countering Counterfeit Goods and Technology-Related Crime (CCTC), have confirmed that international pressure is mounting. Chhay Sinarith, the head of the CCTC, indicated that while several suspects were detained during a raid on Long Bay earlier this year, the primary architects—including Deng—had long since vanished. The involvement of INTERPOL suggests that the search for Deng is no longer confined to regional borders, signaling an increasing resolve by international agencies to dismantle the infrastructure supporting these digital sweatshops.

The Broader Economic Ripple Effect

The exposure of Long Bay serves as a critical case study for foreign investors in Southeast Asia. The integration of criminal enterprises into high-profile infrastructure projects creates a “poison pill” for legitimate economic development. As regional governments move to satisfy international demands for transparency, the cost of doing business for those relying on corrupt protection is rising. The “script” Deng spoke of is clearly changing, as the political cover once afforded to these tycoons by their connections to high-ranking officials is being eroded by the necessity of national stability and the pressure from Beijing to neutralize these hubs of fraud and human rights abuse.