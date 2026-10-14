Canarias inicia su campaña de vacunación con 281.263 dosis de gripe

The Canary Islands health service has launched its 2026–2027 seasonal vaccination campaign against respiratory infections, acquiring 281,263 influenza vaccine doses for €2,829,050 to protect vulnerable groups through health centers and an intranasal delivery program in schools starting October 19.

Decoding the Canary Islands Immunization Rollout

The Servicio Canario de la Salud (SCS) has increased its vaccine procurement volume by 5.4 percent compared to the previous season’s 267,000 doses, purchasing 281,263 units to combat seasonal influenza. José Díaz-Flores, director general of Public Health, alongside epidemiological surveillance head Álvaro Torres and vaccination program technician Abián Montesdeoca, outlined the operational strategy at the SCS headquarters in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

To confront the season, four types of influenza vaccines will be available, as specified by Álvaro Torres. The objective is to achieve vaccination coverage rates approaching 75 percent. Current regional data show 33.4 influenza cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 12.1 cases per 100,000 for coronavirus, resulting in approximately 2.79 influenza cases for every one coronavirus case.

Nationwide, the average hospitalization rate stands at 9.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, whereas in the Canary Islands it is 4.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Additionally, test positivity reaches 27.2 percent for SARS-CoV-2 compared to 4.1 percent for influenza.

Patients seeking appointments can coordinate their inoculation through the central telephone line 012 or via toll-free numbers 922 470 012 and 928 301 012, as detailed by Canarias Times. The primary deployment phase is slated to run through December 31, 2026, with an epidemiological extension window available up to March 31, 2027.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Intranasal Delivery for Children: Children aged three, four, and five across public and private educational centers receive a needle-free nasal spray influenza vaccine, reducing both pediatric discomfort and parental absenteeism.

Children aged three, four, and five across public and private educational centers receive a needle-free nasal spray influenza vaccine, reducing both pediatric discomfort and parental absenteeism. Separate Pathogen Protocols: SARS-CoV-2 and influenza immunizations are now administered via distinct clinical pathways, requiring a mandatory three-month interval from a prior infection or vaccination when co-administration is indicated, shifting away from simultaneous recommendations used between 2021 and 2022.

Expanding Pediatric Coverage and RSV Prophylaxis

To improve pediatric adherence, health authorities are heavily leveraging needle-free options. According to reporting by Canarias en Pleno, the expansion of intranasal vaccine formulations to minors under eighteen with specific risk factors mirrors efforts to elevate coverage rates, which previously saw a rise among pregnant women from 42 percent in 2024 to 43 percent in 2025, and among children from 38 percent to 46 percent.

Simultaneously, the region has broadened its prophylaxis against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Beyond protecting infants under six months old—as well as all those born during the circulation season and select high-risk infants under 24 months—the new immunization schedule extends to adults over seventy residing in sociosanitary centers, institutionalized younger adults with severe cardiac or pulmonary pathology, and high-risk non-institutionalized patients such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, as noted by elDiario.es.

Pathogen & Intervention Target Demographics Delivery Mechanism Influenza (Seasonal) Adults >60, chronic patients, pregnant individuals, children 6 months to 6 years, essential workers, and smokers Intramuscular injection or Intranasal spray (including under-18 risk groups) SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vulnerable clinical profiles and authorized individuals Intramuscular injection (minimum 3-month interval) Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infants <6 months, residents in care facilities >70 years, high-risk transplant patients, and institutionalized younger adults with severe cardiac or pulmonary conditions Monoclonal antibody / Immunization protocol

Photo: Canarias Times

References

Canarias inicia la vacunación contra la COVID-19