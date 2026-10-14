HDB Financial Profit Rises 34% After Q2 Results

HDB Financial Services reported a net profit of 780 crore rupees for the second quarter of financial year 2027, marking a 34% year-on-year increase alongside a dividend announcement. Separately, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited saw its net profit surge 120.1% to 810 crore rupees for the same quarter.

HDB Financial Services Reports Net Profit of 780 Crore Rupees in Q2 FY27

HDB Financial Services Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at 780 crore rupees, compared with 581 crore rupees in the same period of the previous year. The non-banking financial company recorded a net profit margin of 15.59%, up from 12.79% in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose more than 10% year-on-year to 5,005 crore rupees during the quarter under review, moving up from 4,545 crore rupees in Q2 FY26. Net interest income increased by 15.6% to 2,534 crore rupees, while net total income rose 11.8% to 3,188 crore rupees, up from 2,851 crore rupees reported in the previous year. Pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 15.9% to 1,774 crore rupees for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 1,530 crore rupees in the corresponding period of 2025. Disbursements for the second quarter reached 18,522 crore rupees, marking an 18.7% increase from the previous year.

Asset Quality and Balance Sheet Metrics at HDB Financial

Total expenses for HDB Financial increased by over 5% year-on-year to 3,962 crore rupees, while net worth expanded to 21,121 crore rupees compared to 18,408 crore rupees in the second quarter of the prior financial year.

Assets under management as of September 30, 2026, were 124,638 crore rupees, an 11.6% growth from 111,721 crore rupees as on September 30, 2025. The gross loan book was 124,469 crore rupees, up 11.7% from 111,409 crore rupees recorded on September 30, 2025. Asset quality indicators showed improvement as gross Stage 3 loans were 2.43% as of September 30, 2026, an improvement from 2.81% as of September 30, 2025, and net Stage 3 loans also saw a decline to 1.09% from 1.27% in the previous year. Loan losses and provisions for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, decreased by 2.5% to 730 crore rupees from 748 crore rupees in the prior year, with provision coverage standing at 55.00% on Stage 3 assets, compared to 54.73% as of September 30, 2025.

Interim Dividend Details and Eligibility for Shareholders

Shareholders seeking to determine their eligibility to receive the payment must note that the record date has been fixed on October 23, 2026.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Sees Net Profit Skyrocket 120.1% in Q2

Revenue from operations rose 23.8% year-on-year to 9,300 crore rupees, up from 7,511 crore rupees a year ago.

Operating performance expanded alongside topline growth, with Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation surging 76.6% year-on-year to 1,026 crore rupees from 581 crore rupees in the year-ago quarter. The EBITDA margin expanded to 11%, compared with 7.7% in the corresponding period last year, while other expenses rose to 721 crore rupees from 391 crore rupees in the previous quarter, marking a sequential increase.

Capital Investment and Unit Mergers Approved by BHEL Board

The stock has delivered strong returns so far in 2026, gaining 58.16% year-to-date, according to NSE data, with total market capitalisation standing at 1,59,757 crore rupees on the exchange.

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